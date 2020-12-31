GOSHEN — "Do you want to build a snowman?"
In 2013, it was Anna asking Elsa in Disney's "Frozen" that very question. To kick off 2021, Elkhart County families are being asked to build their best snow creations.
In an effort to help families be more active throughout January, officials from Goshen Health and the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds are challenging the community to create a snow person, animal or other object and enter it in the Best in Snow virtual challenge.
To participate, officials stated in a recent news release, families are asked to take pictures of their creations and post them on the Best in Snow Facebook event page.
Prizes will be awarded in several categories.
“Kids need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day," Stacy Bowers, manager of community engagement at Goshen Health, said Thursday via email. "It can be more challenging for families to be active during the winter.
"That’s why Goshen Health and the Elkhart County 4H Fairgrounds have partnered to offer the Best in Snow challenge during the month of January to encourage families to get outside and be active while having fun together.”
Even if it doesn’t snow or participants can’t get outdoors, the challenge is still on as snow creations made indoors are also accepted, officials stated.
Find and follow the event online at https://www.facebook.com/events/303497337616468/.
For more information or questions, call 574-364-2496.
