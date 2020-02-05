Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.