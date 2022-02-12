Content Management Systems (CMSs) have become very popular among digital marketers — and for good reason. CMS solutions for websites make it easy to create and manage website content. They allow you to easily upload, modify and delete content from your website without the knowledge of HTML, CSS, and other coding languages. CMS programs also make content publishing and tracking a breeze.
Above all, content management systems enhance collaboration and sharing. This directly boosts productivity and, ultimately, profitability.
Unfortunately, the CMS market is somewhat saturated, with several dozen tools competing for the same business customers. Below, we look at several reasons why your business should consider choosing the WordPress CMS.
7 Advantages of the WordPress Website CMS
With more than two dozen CMS solutions available, why choose WordPress? The following are several reasons why;
• It is Free: There are many reasons to love WordPress. However, the biggest one is that it’s completely free. You don’t need to pay a dime to start using WordPress. You’re probably wondering whether it’s good enough given the “you get what you pay for” analogy. Don’t fret. Top companies, including Disney, Time and TechCrunch, use WordPress, and they’re doing just fine, right?
• It’s easy to create, publish and update content: WordPress makes it very easy for content creators (writers, photographers, video producers, and podcasters), marketers, and store managers to publish content without coding knowledge or other technical skills. For instance, some plugins allow you to drag-and-drop images and videos and edit them from anywhere. There are also plugins for adding photo slides, albums and more.
• Build your team and begin collaborating: It’s amazing how WordPress allows you to build a team of contributors to seamlessly collaborate on projects. All you have to do is add team members and define access levels. For instance, you can assign writers to submit blogs and editors to proof all content before submission. This is very convenient and can save you significant amounts of time when posting.
• Set up your online store with ease: Most people who use WordPress sell something. Luckily, WordPress has made setting up online stores very simple. For one, you can simply download and install the highly popular WooCommerce plugin for WordPress. This plugin is very easy to set up by following the prompts. Additionally, WordPress makes it easy to set up payments, shipping methods, social media connections, and marketing campaigns.
• WordPress content is sharable and mobile-friendly: A 2021 Statista study shows that 72.9% of all e-retail sales now come from mobile. Most of these journeys originate on social media. This makes the two channels invaluable to online marketing campaigns. All WordPress content is mobile-ready. Additionally, the CMS has all the social media marketing plugins to help you get your messages out.
• Enjoy favorable search engine performance: WordPress features multiple inbuilt optimization tools to ensure that your content is search engine friendly. The built-in tools help you to refine title tags, add meta descriptions, and add hyperlinks. This helps ensure technical SEO elements such as speed, navigability, and missing pages work for easy crawling. Better still, you can take advantage of hundreds of WordPress plugins to refine your SEO.
Leverage reviews for maximum ROI
You probably already understand the value of customer reviews. However, if you don’t, all you need to know is that 62% of consumers say they cannot buy from brands without online reviews. Fortunately, the WordPress CRM makes it easy to embed reviews in eCommerce websites to avoid losing customers. Alternatively, you can turn to third-party review plugins, such as WP Review.
Wrapping it Up
WordPress is the best website CMS solution, and the numbers show it.
According to Kinsta, WordPress controls 65% of the CMS market and powers 41% of all websites. It also powers some of the biggest websites, including Microsoft.com, BBC America, and Trip Advisor. Now you have seven additional reasons to choose WordPress over other CMS systems.
