ELKHART — Jimtown Schools is home to four therapy dogs. One of them is appropriately named Jimmie. His home is at Jimtown Junior High.
“Jimmie is the best thing that has happened to our school, Melissa Manges, a counselor at the junior high, said. "He brings so much joy to everyone. He is very well-behaved, but also playful. He loves getting all the attention that he gets during the day. The kids love on him when they know it's OK, and they leave him alone in the classroom when they know it's time to work. Just the other day, a teacher told me she was so excited because Jimmie sat next to one of her students in class and for the first time, that student did all his work.”
The other three dogs are: JJ, who is at the elementary; Daisy, who is in the intermediate school; and Belle, who is in the high school.
Manges explained how they worked with Christina Gates, owner of Top Notch Service Dogs in Elkhart, since Jimmie was born in May of 2021. Jimmie stayed with the main handler, Kris Gingerich, on the weekends at 8 weeks old and at about 8 weeks of age, he started visiting the school for about an hour a week.
“He officially graduated from Top Notch Service Dogs and became Baugo's dog in November 2022," Manges said. "Gates was there for us throughout the entire process. She came to school with Jimmie at first to get him acclimated to the building. If we had questions, she was always available. Even now, after Jimmie has graduated and is officially ours, she is available to help us if we need her.”
Overall, the experience Manges has had with the junior high dog, Jimmie has been amazing. She explained that his presence has helped students pick on social cues and get through hard times.
“Jimmie has helped a few students deal with grief," she said. "Earlier this year, we had a student who lost a pet unexpectedly and came to see me. I wasn't sure if seeing Jimmie would help or make that student more sad, but the student specifically asked to see Jimmie. They sat together on the floor for a little while and cuddled, and then the student was able to go about his day. Jimmie has been a comforting presence many times.”
Gates wants people to know there is a difference between therapy dogs and emotional support and service animals.
“Emotional support animals do not require any training; they are there to provide emotional support to an individual," she said. "In our professional opinion even emotional support animals should have some training. An animal with no training can often cause more stress than good for a person. For a service dog, training takes up to 24 months of extensive training. We have a fully trained service dog program and a Co-Train Program that we coach individuals to learn how to train a service dog that we have selected.”
She explained that the health benefits of pet ownership are significant. From coping with mental wellness, to giving a person a purpose to get out of the bed each day.
“The benefits of having a well-trained animal versus just having an animal that co-exists with you are huge," Gates said. "An animal that can remain calm in different situations or the person knows that the animal is going to listen when told to do something helps alleviate a lot of the stressors in a person's daily life. Creating a more relaxing space for both the person and the dog.”
Gates explained what the process of training animals looks like at her facility.
“At our training facility, we offer a day training program for puppies 10 weeks to 6 months of age. For dogs 6 months and older we offer a board and train program that offers a more advanced foundational training to help our families be able to enjoy their dogs to the fullest extent possible. We also offer training Facility Therapy Dogs for Schools, businesses, courtrooms and doctors' offices. As well as training service dogs,” Gates said.
Gates finished with sharing that in addition to the general training they do, she started a foundation to help out local veterans.
“We also just started a nonprofit organization called The Gates Service Dog Foundation that trains and places service dogs with veterans,” Gates said.
For more information on Top Notch Service Dogs and Dog Training, visit https://topnotchservicedogs.org or call 574-607-3245.