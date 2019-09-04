SHIPSHEWANA — Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be selling $1 jumbo pretzels Thursday at just the Shipshewana location with all proceeds going toward building a home for an impoverished family in Nicaragua.
“Our vision has always been to create opportunities to give back,” said Liz Miller, co-owner of Ben’s Soft Pretzels with her husband Ben.
The company has given to many local organizations, but “a door opened for Nicaragua, and I feel like that’s something we should do,” she said.
Ben was in Nicaragua two years ago. Liz said the place that they will have the home built at has “a lot of moms where the men have left them, and they are living on top of mines where the ground can give out any time, and their food is out of the dump.”
Ben showed a video to a Goshen News staffer he took on his trip of the women and children living among the rubbish.
So the Millers and their six children committed to raising money to build four homes there by December through a nonprofit, King’s Ransom Foundation. Liz said that absolutely 100 percent of the money they donate goes to the poor and not to the foundation.
This is the first of the four homes the Millers will be raising money for. Fundraising started in July and Liz said they have already raised $4,700. She hopes to meet their goal of $5,200 with Thursday’s event. However, they will continue to take donations through the weekend.
Liz said that on Thursday, all of the profits from the drinks, dips and pretzels will go toward the build fund.
Along with building homes, money provided will help provide women with sewing skills, a sewing machine and chickens to raise. It will give them, she said, “an opportunity to take care of themselves.”
Those who cannot make it to Ben’s in Shipshewana can make a donation through their Facebook page http://org.grouprev.com/benspretzels#.XTDPc0bWIDj.facebook.
The fundraiser will only be taking place at the Shipshewana store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Thursday.
