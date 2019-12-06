GOSHEN — Ben’s Soft Pretzels has closed its Pike Street and Concord Mall stores while adding a mobile food truck to offer flexible service to the city’s industrial parks and special events.
Co-founder Brian Krider said the Pike Street location was not the best for a retail operation, so it was decided to service local customers from the location inside the Market Centre Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Ben’s Soft Pretzels’ Pike Street location closed Oct. 31.
Krider said all employees from the Pike Street location were retained.
“The Goshen Walmart location has been a great store and the Pike Street location is just not good for customer convenience,” Krider, said. “We want to be able to bring pretzels to the customers where they are. We have secured several locations and are working on more to have a greater presence in Goshen and throughout Elkhart County.”
The Concord Mall outlet was the company’s original retail location. Krider did not give a reason for closing that store.
Krider said there has been a great demand for the company’s pretzels at Goshen-area factories, especially as company officials order them to recognize their team’s accomplishments. He said orders of up to 1,000 pretzels are not unusual. The addition of the food truck will allow better service for such events and use employees in a more efficient manner, Krider said. He also said the food truck will make appearances in downtown Goshen and at special events.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels has grown to around 110 franchise locations in 10 states.
