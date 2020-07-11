Wanda Campbell, owner of Bella’s Books & Curiosities, had no idea when she opened her book store in downtown the first of March that a pandemic would force it to close just three weeks later.
“So, it’s been slow going,” she admitted.
The store re-opened in May a couple of days a week and then in June opened five days a week — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. But this is not Bella’s Books’ first home. Campbell first opened in Middlebury (where she lives) in 2009, then moved to Nappanee’s Dutch Village where she had a separate space and was there for six years. Then she moved to The Cowshed across from Amish Acres. When The Cowshed closed, she moved her store to Heart’s Desire in Elkhart, but was glad to come back to Nappanee.
“I really wanted to come back to Nappanee. I love this community, I love the people so I was sad not to be here,” she said. “I was so glad when the opportunity came up to lease this place.”
Campbell said the goal was always to be a single storefront and the historic building suits her inventory with its exposed brick, wooden pillars and tin ceilings, giving a cozy feeling to the bright, well-organized store.
Campbell said that Amy Cleveland and Barry Sponseller help operate the store. She met the brother/sister entrepreneurs when they both had their businesses at Dutch Village. Cleveland and Sponseller also own and operate Country Home Shoppe in Coppes Commons.
Campbell’s expertise is in purchasing books and she gets a little help from the store’s namesake, Bella the cat.
“She helps me sort the books, lies on top of them and runs off with the price tags,” Campbell laughed.
But customers won’t find Bella in the store. Campbell said she’s considered letting the cat roam the space but decided not to in case some customers might be allergic.
The used book store has some new books, too, as well as puzzles, Melissa and Doug toys, snap jewelry, Bunnies by the Bay baby items and locally crafted items like the storybook bird houses created by employee Kathy Schnitz’s father Lavon Crissinger from Rochester. The brightly colored decorative bird houses are made using Little Golden Books as roofs.
“I try to find unique curiosities to go with the books — we’re not your typical bookstore,” she said.
Bella’s Books has a wide selection of titles and new inventory is added weekly. There’s also a large selection of children’s books. Campbell said people can request books and she’ll try to get them either new or used.
She does buy used books, “But I’m selective on what I take — I don’t buy everything.”
As one might expect, it was Campbell’s love of reading that brought her to the book business.
“I had to own every book I read and it took a while for me to decide to share — so then I started my first bookstore,” she relates.
“I really like recommending books based on what (customers) love to read. I love sharing the stories and I love when kids come in and find a book and to watch them grow and see how their tastes changes,” she said.
Campbell is usually only in on Saturdays as she works full time, but she hopes when it’s time to retire she’ll be at the store full time. Once the pandemic is over she’d also like to host book signings and maybe story times or other children’s activities.
“Connecting with people in the community is what I really enjoy. I want people to know I’m back and downtown,” she said. “I hope this is my forever home.”
