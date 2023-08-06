GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is over for the year, however, some award-winning recipes deserve to be shared. Our food pages will feature those recipes in the upcoming weeks. This week we will start with the president’s items.
Danae Bell of Goshen won the President Fred Jessup’s Baked Item — Anything Goes with Cherries.
This was in open class in the Home & Family Arts Department.
Bell won with her Cherry Cake.
CHERRY CAKE
Danae Bell, Goshen
Cake
2 cups sugar
1 cup brown sugar
3 cups flour
3 eggs
2 tsp. baking soda
1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cups Basil Brothers Tart Cherries
1 cup juice of cherries
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp almond
Icing
8 oz. room-temperature butter
8 oz. room-temperature cream cheese
2 cups powdered sugar
Cherry Compote
20 oz. cherries
4 oz. juice
2 oz. brown sugar
2 oz. granulated sugar
Juice from 1/2 of a lemon
2 Tbsp starch
3 eggs
Directions: preheat oven to 350°F. Cream eggs and sugar together, add cherries and juice, mix to combine, add salt, baking soda, and baking powder, mix to combine; add vanilla and almond extract, mix to combine. Finally add flour and mix until barely combined. Pour into two 8-by-8-inch pans lined with parchment and sprayed with oil.
Bake for 30-40 minutes. When a toothpick comes out clean, remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes in pans, then remove from pans and allow to cool completely.
For optional cherry compote, combine cherries, juice, brown sugar, and lemon juice in sauce pan and bring to boil. Meanwhile, whisk eggs, starch, and granulated sugar in a heatproof bowl. When cherry mixture is boiling, add slowly to egg mixture to temper eggs; when half the cherry mixture is combined with eggs, return entire mixture to saucepan. Stirring constantly, heat mixture until thickened then blend with blender or stick blender. Cool in the fridge overnight until ready to assemble the cake.
The next day, combine all icing ingredients with a hand mixer until fluffy. You may need to add powdered sugar to obtain desired consistency.
Assembly:
Cut off all 4 sides of cake to square up, then cut in half horizontally to obtain 4 square layers. Ice top of all layers, pipe border on edge of bottom layer, fill inside border with compote, flip iced side of next layer on top of spread compote, spread icing on top of next layer and repeat for remaining layers. Thinly spread on all sides to seal in cake, then finish with remaining icing on top. Dollop any remaining compote on top of icing and swirl for decorative presentation.
Others participating in the contest were Karen Jessup; from Lakeville, Esther Diahins; of Elkhart Ed Brown and Kathy Overholt; of Goshen, Emily Parcell, Sally Kyle, Carol Burkholder, Deb Parcell and Karen Meade; of Middlebury, Cheryl Baker, Nancy Hawkins and Virginia Mansfield; of Wakarusa, Deb George; of Nappanee, Cathy Stump and of Albion, Fancheon Resler.