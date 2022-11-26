The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to take part in their annual Red Kettle Campaign as bell ringers.
According to the Red Kettle website, the program started in 1891 when Capt. Joseph McFee looked around at many individuals going hungry in his city of San Francisco and sought to provide a proper Christmas dinner to them. McFee needed to be able to fund the endeavor, so he placed a boiling pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing and so started this almost two century-old tradition. The iconic bellringing aspect of the program would come later to draw more attention to those bright red kettles.
“Our bell ringers are what help us to raise our money so that we can help people throughout the year,” said Capt. Kendra Hixenbaugh of the Goshen branch in the Salvation Army. Their goal is to reach $150,000 to fund all the Salvation Army’s efforts to assist Goshen residents. This program helps the Goshen community with “rental assistance, utility assistance, food, [and] a senior program that we have three days a week,” Hixenbaugh added.
The bellringing began Thursday, and those interested in joining the effort can visit www.registertoring.com to sign up for any date, time, and location that suits their schedule. There is also paid bellringing options available, contact 574-533-9584 for more details.