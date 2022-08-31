NAPPANEE — The historic John Coppes house at 258 E. Market St., Nappanee was open for tours and a house dedication Tuesday.
The new owners of the home — the Mast family, who also own Coppes Commons — have plans to renovate the house and bring it back to its former glory — a job likely to take two to three years, according to Justin Mast.
But before starting renovations, Mast held an open house, had the house dedicated and allowed the public to tour the Queen Anne-style home built in 1895 by one of Nappanee’s founding family members. The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Mast gathered everyone together in the room that was an addition at some point and thanked everyone for coming.
“We’re very excited for the future of this place and we feel much support from the community as we endeavor this project,” he said.
“There is some historic stuff about the house we want to bring back that most local people don’t remember," Mast said. "We want to bring back some of the original things and this will be a historical part of Nappanee along with the Coppes House next door.”
Mast also said they wanted to dedicate the house and the project to the Lord.
“He is the most important part of this whole endeavor,” Mast said.
Before offering prayers for the project, the safety of the workers and blessing the house, Pastor Don Rohrer of Nappanee Missionary Church shared that he grew up in Nappanee and “sadly watched this house deteriorate over the years. I’m grateful the Mast family will give it the care she deserves. I’m glad for our community to see her restored to her former glory. I love old houses and I’m excited to see the development of this house.”
Rohrer said the house has a history “like her pink sister to the east that was lovingly built by the Coppes family, but it’s suffered from neglect over the past 10 years.”
“As a pastor, I see this as a metaphor for our lives — we were beautifully created but because of sin we’re marred,” he said. “As I see this house change on a daily basis my thoughts will be on the newness of life in Christ Jesus.”
HOUSE HISTORY
John Coppes and his wife Malinda built the house in 1895, across the street from his brother Frank’s house. The Coppes brothers owned and operated Coppes Cabinets. John and Malinda were reportedly the first couple married in Nappanee and John was the first fire chief.
In conversation with Martha Owens, historian for the Nappanee Public Library, she thought the Freemasons purchased the home in 1947 and opened it in 1951 for its meetings. Owens thought the City of Nappanee purchased the house around 1980 and at some point the Elder Haus Senior Center moved into the first floor while the Masons continued to meet on the second floor and rented from the city.
In the early 2000s, the Elder Haus moved out of the John Coppes house and into the city-owned Main Street Suites building, the former Central School.
The house returned to private ownership around 2005-2006 when the Smiths moved into town. The house has reportedly changed hands a couple of times since then.
Most of the original wood trim remains inside the home, as does the parquet floors in what was likely the original dining room. The thick wood pocket doors remain as well as a fireplace that looks like it might be original. One historical article mentioned there were water fountains in each room. There was one still visible during the tour.
A "hidden" servant staircase can still be found off the kitchen and the basement and foundation of large stones and brick is still in really good shape.
FUTURE PLANS
Mast shared that he wanted to wait to start work until after the dedication and open house but said, “We’re anxious to get to work on it. The first step will be to get it winter tight.”
He said the house has 53 windows and all will be replaced. He said they are already on order. They will paint all the window trim and he wants to bring back the original style of siding. Mast said he plans to add back a grand staircase and on the second floor, where the masons met, they’ll likely leave that as meeting space to rent out for smaller parties and meetings. He said the house would be “some sort of bed and breakfast”, too.
Mast encouraged visitors to partake in the refreshments they were offering from some of the stores at Coppes Commons and told them, “I’m proud to be part of Nappanee.”
Many of the visitors expressed the same sentiments of being grateful that the once stately home will be restored to its former glory.