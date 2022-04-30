GOSHEN — Those who live in the city of Goshen are getting some disposal assistance from the city during Beautify Goshen Week, starting today.
According to a statement from the city, in conjunction with the Goshen Chamber of Commerce’s “Beautify Goshen” Week, the Goshen Street Department will be making additional disposal services available to assist city residents in their “Beautify Goshen” tasks.
The statement reads, “This free service is offered only during the first full week in May (an eight-day week with two Saturdays), and there is no limit to the quantity of items that may be disposed. Residents must make arrangements to transport the items; there will not be curbside pickup.”
And because this is a free service paid by city residents’ tax dollars, only city residents will be allowed to dispose of items, city officials said. Identification will be checked to verify residency.
The collection site will be the Goshen Street Department located at 475 Steury Ave. Hours that items will be accepted are as follows:
Saturday, April 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 1: Closed
• Monday-Friday, May 2 to May 6: from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, May 7: from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In order to keep disallowed items from entering the waste stream, the Street Department will have a crew member on hand at all times monitoring the items being accepted, the release reads.
ITEMS ALLOWED
Items that can be disposed of are:
• Non-hazardous refuse, such as furniture, carpeting, lumber, dry wall, metal and vinyl siding, windows, fiberglass insulation, mattresses, stoves, landscape timbers, bricks, etc.
• White goods, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, dehumidifiers, etc.; the Freon does not have to be removed
• Electronic waste, such as computers, home phones, televisions, etc.
• Tires up to 16½ inches, either on or off their rims
ITEMS NOT ALLOWED
The following items will NOT be accepted during this large-item disposal:
• Pesticides or herbicides (insect or weed killers)
• Unlabeled drums containing any substance
• Sealed pressurized containers (propane tanks, etc.)
• Paint thinners, oil-based or water-based paint
• Brush and yard waste
• Asbestos insulation
• Contaminated soil
During the other 51 weeks of the year, Goshen residents may place one or two large items per month with their regular weekly trash for removal. (This does not include electronics, old tube-type televisions or any cooling appliances containing Freon or any of the items not accepted in the Beautify Goshen disposal.)
For details of the year-long, large-item disposal, contact Borden Waste-Away at 574-293-5001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.