GOSHEN — In conjunction with the Goshen Chamber of Commerce’s “Beautify Goshen” Week, the Goshen Street Department will be making additional disposal services available to assist city residents in their “Beautify Goshen” tasks.
This free service is offered only during the first full week in May (an eight-day week with two Saturdays), and there is no limit to the quantity of items that may be disposed, a news release stated. Residents must make arrangements to transport the items; there will not be curbside pickup. Because this free service is paid by the tax dollars of Goshen city residents, only city residents are allowed to dispose of items. IDs will be checked to verify residency.
The collection site will be the Goshen Street Department located at 475 Steury Ave. Hours that items will be accepted April 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 1 to May 5 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In order to keep disallowed items from entering the waste stream, the Street Department will have a crew member on hand at all times monitoring the items being accepted. Items that can be disposed of are:
• Non-hazardous refuse, such as furniture, carpeting, lumber, dry wall, metal and vinyl siding, windows, fiberglass insulation, mattresses, stoves, landscape timbers, bricks, etc.
• White goods, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, dehumidifiers, etc.; the Freon does not have to be removed
• Electronic waste, such as computers, home phones, televisions, etc.
• Tires up to 16½”, either on or off their rims
The following items will not be accepted during this large-item disposal:
• Pesticides or herbicides (insect or weed killers)
• Unlabeled drums containing any substance
• Sealed pressurized containers (propane tanks, etc.)
• Paint thinners, oil base or water base paint
• Brush and yard waste
• Asbestos insulation
• Contaminated soil
During the other 51 weeks of the year, Goshen residents may place one or two large items per month with their regular weekly trash for removal. (This does not include electronics, old tube-type televisions or any cooling appliances containing Freon or any of the items not accepted in the Beautify Goshen disposal.)
Borden Waste-Away must be contacted two days in advance of the chosen normal pick-up day to arrange for the pick-up. For details of the year-long, large-item disposal, contact Borden Waste-Away at 574-293-5001.