SOUTH BEND — This upcoming Thanksgiving weekend, Eli Kahn and friends are thankful for the city of South Bend and its support of the local music and art community. Kahn is giving back Dec. 1 with Beatsgiving, a showcase of music producers and visual artists at Potawatomi Conservatories.
“This show is a presented in partnership with the Potawatomi Conservatories and intended, in part, to raise funds for them,” Kahn said. “I think they are an under-utilized and amazing space in South Bend.”
Other than his own set of music, Kahn prefers to stay behind the scenes, so he enlisted two of his friends — rapper Heyzeus and artist Lauren Steinhofer — to host the event.
“They, to me, are the two people who have people's attention right now in the South Bend area for music and art,” Kahn said. “I wanted to have people whose work I really care about and that I'm friends with be a part of the show and emcee the event. I just knew that having them be the hosts, I'm going to be reaching a much younger and excited demographic than I would if I was the face of it.”
There will be two stages set up, with Heyzeus and Steinhofer each hosting a stage. Nine producers — Kahn, Micki Miller, BLACK LUXX, Sailbear, Andrew D. Meyer (Kahn’s former bandmate in sobriquet), Ecso, Gio Gomez, Giiivens and NSGTS — will each perform half-hour sets of instrumental music.
Live projection visuals will be presented by Krista Hoefle, with art exhibited by Steinhofer, Alex Allen, Giiivens, Terrible Tony and Coleton Lunt.
Food will be provided by A Bite with Mee with beverages furnished by Mama Roux.
Kahn’s intention is for the music and the visual art to complement each other.
“All of us make beats, in our own sense, or work with electronic music in some capacity,” he said. “I have a strong connection with a lot of different musicians that make something that has a commonality with being instrumental and beat-driven without it being background music. It's for people to vibe out to, for sure, but I don't want the music to be secondary to the art. I want it to all be one large experience.”
Kahn has utilized visual artists when he performs solo or with After Ours, his duo with drummer Arthur Schroeder, so this is nothing new for him.
“I think that when I first started playing shows in the area, I didn't see any outlet for my artist friends,” Kahn said. “There's so much opportunity for bands to play shows at bars, but those bars typically aren't super well-suited to having art in them. Being able to use different types of spaces to host events where we can showcase people's work has been really important because so many of my friends are artists, and I want to give them the same outlet that I have with being able to go play music. I really think it adds so much of a really unique element to a show when there's a visual artistry component.”
Steinhofer has painted live while After Ours performed in the past and was responsible for the successful second iteration of Yart, an arts event held earlier this summer.
“It was way bigger than I expected,” she said of Yart, an outdoor arts festival featuring the work of regional creatives and musical acts. “I want it to turn into a two-day festival.”
Steinhofer plans on doing an installation for Beatsgiving that involves a tunnel with clouds on the ceiling that is raining eyeballs. She favors using found objects for her art.
“What I paint on is just as important as the paint itself,” she said. “I've been finding random materials like sheets and tablecloths and curtains and dresses. I like to upcycle. That way I'm using things that already exist. I'm not creating more because there's enough stuff in the world already.”
Heyzeus figures he has worked with more than half of the producers who will perform at Beatsgiving and performed at Steinhofer’s Yart event, so he is attuned to the blending of music and art.
“You get people that are just coming to see visuals,” he said. “You get people that are just coming to hear music. Everyone just coexisting in that moment. You take away a lot from it, more than you thought that you were going to get originally.”
Heyzeus likes that Beatsgiving is an all-ages show.
“Doing rap shows, most of them are 21-and-up,” he said. “They are late-night. Even for my parents, they have just recently got to see me do music. I have been able to do some festival shows during the day. It's great to have those moments. It's great to have the kids come out, but even more than that, I love seeing a lot of older people come out. It's not even just blending different aspects of art, you're blending different age groups, you're blending so many different people that appreciate it. It just only grows more and more.”
Steinhofer now paints as her full-time occupation and wants to be an inspiration for others because she knows the act of creating something can be therapeutic.
“The reason that I paint is it is a coping mechanism for my anxiety and depression,” she said. “I started painting after my mom died. I feel like that's what keeps me going. Just letting other people know that there's an outlet.”
Kahn has been traveling more lately as a solo artist — he just got back from a three-week tour of Japan — and with After Ours, and is always grateful when he comes back to South Bend.
“We have a blank slate that you can come and do anything you want,” he said. “If you're a musician or a visual artist or installation artist or you have something to say, it seems like South Bend is a pretty good place to do things creatively and have an outlet. Not everybody's always going to pay a hundred percent of their attention to what you're doing, but I really appreciate that there's just so much talent and outlets for people to show their creativity. I’m really thankful for all the artists and musicians that are on this bill. I think that we have an awesome community here.”
