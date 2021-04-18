WARSAW — The 29th annual Beaman Home Golf Scramble is set to take place June 7 at Rozella Ford Golf Club in Warsaw.
Team registrations are now being accepted. The entry fees are $400 per four-person team, according to a news release. The tournament format is an 18-hole scramble, and the entry fee includes green fees, cart rental, lunch, prizes and favors.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the tournament will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place immediately following the tournament completion.
"Once again we are pleased to have Kerlin Motorsports sponsor the hole-in-one event," the release said. "Every golfer will have a chance at winning a Ferris ISX3300 72-inch deck, zero-turn mower.
The Beaman Home Golf Scramble Committee is also seeking other donations to help support the outing. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 per hole. Companies or individuals can donate items to be used as raffle prizes or to be included in the golfers’ gift bags.
The Beaman Home Golf Scramble brochure, which includes the team registration and sponsorship form, may be requested by calling 574-267-7701. Interested participants can also register online at thebeamanhome.com.
The golf scramble raises funds for the operations of Beaman Home’s Emergency Shelter and Outreach services. Anyone who is in an abusive relationship is invited to call Beaman Home’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline toll free at 877-725-9363.
