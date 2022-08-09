GOSHEN — The ribbon will be cut on a new outpatient center in Goshen Friday.
Beacon Health Systems announced the opening of its new 20,000-square feet location at 2222 Rieth Blvd., Goshen. They will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Friday.
The new Beacon Goshen Outpatient Center will is designed to streamline various cost-effective outpatient care services, according to information provided by Beacon. Services will include MedPoint Urgent Care, physical therapy, and an imaging center offering open MRI, X-ray, CT scans, ultrasound, mammography, and bone density scanning. Beacon Medical Group Goshen Specialists for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will also be at the location.
The facility, at $11.7 million, will be the second Beacon location to implement a new online registration process for patients. At the first location, the Main Street campus in Mishawaka, patients receive a web link via text message and complete most of their appointment registration online before they arrive and then check in at the office. The Rieth Avenue location will feature the same online registration system but also include kiosks for patient check-ins.
Molly Kelly, Beacon executive director of Retail Operations, explained that the purpose of the kiosks is to provide contactless registration.
The center will also be the seventh Beacon location to offer MRI, but the first to feature open MRI, designed for larger patients and those who have claustrophobia or are for other reasons uncomfortable in enclosed spaces. It will also be Beacon’s fourth MedPoint urgent care center.