GOSHEN — The ribbon was officially cut on a new outpatient center in Goshen Friday afternoon.
Beacon Health System recently announced the completion of its new 20,000-square-foot Beacon Goshen Outpatient Center at 2222 Rieth Blvd., Goshen. To help celebrate the opening of the new facility, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the site Friday afternoon in partnership with the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
“Thank you to all of you who took time out of your afternoon to be here to see our new facility,” said Diane Maas, chief strategy and digital growth officer with Beacon Health System. “I can’t wait for some of you to see it. It’s been a long time coming, and we’re absolutely thrilled about it.
“Goshen is an amazing community, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand our services here, just steps away from our other family practice office,” she added, referencing the nearby Beacon Medical Group Goshen Family Medicine Center. “As care continues to shift out of the hospital and into the outpatient center, it’s really important that we build healing environments that are easy to use, in a convenient location, that have a beautiful building and beautiful environment, with easy to access scheduling and easy technology. And I think you’re going to find all of that in this building today.”
The new $11.7 million outpatient center was specially designed to streamline various cost-effective outpatient care services, according to information provided by Beacon.
Services at the new facility will include MedPoint Urgent Care, physical therapy, and an imaging center offering open MRI, X-ray, CT scans, ultrasound, mammography and bone density scanning.
Beacon Medical Group specialists for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will also offer services at the location.
The new Goshen facility will also serve as the second Beacon location to implement a new online registration process for patients.
At the first location, the Main Street campus in Mishawaka, patients receive a web link via text message and complete most of their appointment registration online before they arrive and then check in at the office. The new Goshen location will feature the same online registration system, but also include kiosks for patient check-ins.
“So, we’ve put together a great environment, with great services,” Maas said of the facility. “We’re very proud of the space that we’ve created with our patients in mind, and the Goshen community. We’re guided by our mission to deliver outstanding care, inspire health and connect with heart."
Also on hand to say a few words Friday was Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
“After the last couple years, to all the health care professionals here, I just want to say, ‘Thank you.’ It did not go unnoticed what you guys went through,” Stutsman said. “I know the amount of time, and hours, and effort you put into helping our communities over the last few years, and we’re just very grateful for that.”
Stutsman also made a point of thanking Beacon for its decision to invest further in the Goshen community by constructing the new outpatient center.
“We’ve always welcomed more health care in Goshen, but after the last couple years, we definitely are very happy to see something like this opening up, knowing that we have more resources for our community,” Stutsman said. “We’re very grateful for your investment. It is a beautiful building. So, thank you for the great project, and we’re just glad to see that this project is finished and will be opening.”
Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, offered a similar sentiment.
“To Beacon and your staff, we appreciate your support in the Goshen community, your investment in the Goshen community,” Kieffer said. “As the mayor said, more options means more ability to care for our residents as we continue to grow. A lot of exciting things are happening and coming to Goshen here in a little bit, and to have more facilities and more care is definitely needed."
ABOUT BEACON
Beacon Health System is the largest locally owned and operated nonprofit health care system in the region.
Made up of Beacon Children’s Hospital, Beacon Granger Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Epworth Hospital, Franciscan Beacon Hospital, Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Three Rivers Health, Beacon Medical Group, Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program, Beacon Health Foundation and Beacon Health & Fitness, Beacon Health System has nearly 8,000 associates and over 1,000 physicians and providers.
To learn more about the health system go online to www.beaconhealthsystem.org.