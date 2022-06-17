 Skip to main content
Be on the lookout for spongy moth

20220618-nws-infestation-pic1.JPG

Marlys Stutzman, Goshen, collects spongy moth caterpillars from a tree at her home Friday.

GOSHEN — Marlys Stutzman recently had some surprise visitors.

“I was just sitting in my screened-in porch in the morning and I would notice worms coming down out of the tree,” she said about discovering the spongy moth species taking over her trees.

This creature was formally named the spongy moth, and “can quickly defoliate a lot of trees,” said Purdue Extension Educator Jeff Burbrink.

20220618-nws-infestation-pic3.JPG

A spongy moth caterpillar crawls along a tree at a property located in Goshen Friday.

The moth has multiple stages starting with an egg mass and moving on to a caterpillar, pupa and finally an adult.

“Typically, there are 1.0 to 1.5 million caterpillars in heavily infested areas,” Burbrink said.

The spongy moth tends to prefer oak trees.

20220618-nws-infestation-pic4.JPG

Marlys Stutzman, Goshen, points at spongy moth caterpillars on a tree at her home located in Goshen Friday.

“I think our oak tree is totally damaged because of this,” Stutzman said.

One protection and treatment option for this is cloth banding.

“(This) can be used to capture the caterpillars as they crawl up and down the tree trunk,” Burbrink said. “IDNR uses a product called bacillus thuringiensis. It is a biological, natural pesticide, derived from bacteria that occur naturally in the soil.”

20220618-nws-infestation-pic2.JPG

Randy Stutzman, Goshen, points to spongy moth caterpillars on a tree at his home in Goshen Friday.

In the meantime, the Stutzmans are doing their own cleanup.

“I just take my stick and if they fall on the ground I just pick them up with my fingers, and bring a container,” Stutzman said. “It’s the best videogame you could ever play.”

20220618-nws-infestation-pic5.JPG

Spongy moth caterpillar egg masses are attached to a tree at a property in Goshen Friday.
20220618-nws-infestation-pic6.JPG

Marlys Stutzman, Goshen, collects spongy moth caterpillars in a cup from a tree at her home in Goshen Friday.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2349 or (cell) 574-202-8479.

