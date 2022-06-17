Be on the lookout for spongy moth

GOSHEN — Marlys Stutzman recently had some surprise visitors.
“I was just sitting in my screened-in porch in the morning and I would notice worms coming down out of the tree,” she said about discovering the spongy moth species taking over her trees.
This creature was formally named the spongy moth, and “can quickly defoliate a lot of trees,” said Purdue Extension Educator Jeff Burbrink.
The moth has multiple stages starting with an egg mass and moving on to a caterpillar, pupa and finally an adult.
“Typically, there are 1.0 to 1.5 million caterpillars in heavily infested areas,” Burbrink said.
The spongy moth tends to prefer oak trees.
“I think our oak tree is totally damaged because of this,” Stutzman said.
One protection and treatment option for this is cloth banding.
“(This) can be used to capture the caterpillars as they crawl up and down the tree trunk,” Burbrink said. “IDNR uses a product called bacillus thuringiensis. It is a biological, natural pesticide, derived from bacteria that occur naturally in the soil.”
In the meantime, the Stutzmans are doing their own cleanup.
“I just take my stick and if they fall on the ground I just pick them up with my fingers, and bring a container,” Stutzman said. “It’s the best videogame you could ever play.”