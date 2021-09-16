In the same way, you should be a light for other people. Live so that they will see the good things you do. Live so that they will praise your Father in heaven. — Matthew 5:16
Recently in our worship, the preacher brought to mind an old song I had learned in Sunday school when I was a child.
"This little light of mine; I’m gonna let it shine … hide it under a bushel, NO!"
This little light of mine is an excellent reminder to ponder what we might be been covering over.
Several years ago I purchased a charming wooden watering can — it was a decorative well-cover to disguise the freshly dug well in our yard. I hadn't liked the metal pipe poking up through the soil mid-front and was pleased to find something that would suit. This attractive cover lasted for years. However, this spring I realized its wood had rotten beyond repair; I had to do something.
It's taken a while but I finally found the perfect piece — a lighthouse that now stands tall, complete with a solar-powered lamp that illuminates the front at night. I didn’t think I would like the change; I realize now I actually do.
Uncovering what was ugly (well pipe), getting rid of the fall-apart cover and replacing the decrepit wooden fixture with a lovely lighthouse is empowering and symbolic to me. It represents a fresh way of living. To me it's symbolizes my embracing life.
This little light of mine — I'm gonna let it shine.
I appreciate the above-spotlighted version of Matthew 5:16, “Live so that they will see the good things you do. Live so that they will praise your Father in heaven.”
Pondering this text after the sermon, I was reminded me that part of my responsibility in praising my Creator and Sustainer is to be well. To live well. And so in the ensuing weeks I’ve done more soul searching in recognizing how I’m whole.
Two years ago my brother died (my only sibling) leaving me as the last of my family of origin. My tough inner work since that time has been challenging but fulfilling as I introspectively looked back.
What is interesting, in retrospect, is that soon after he died I penned a piece that was raw and unraveled, uncovering much of the pain a sudden death brings. I sent that piece to writer Joan Chittister and was stunned to receive her immediate response. This thoughtful well-known author reflectively responded, "... live with the memory … and his life will go on in you forever. The sadness of his loss will be dimmed by the awareness of the strength he lived and left behind in you."
Now more than 24 months later, I recognize the strength I’ve gained. I have sought to live into his death. I've discovered more about myself and uncovered a lot. And I realize that I'm stronger than I'd ever thought I was.
As I think back I realize there are some things I've attempted to cover up in the past on this journey. One is that I didn't want to admit for a lot of years that I grew up in a dysfunctional family. However as I've worked to live into my being the last-one-living in my family of origin, I realize I am whole. I’m an over-comer. And I’m working on creative ways to spring forward on my journey. God is continuing to teach me through multiple self-revelations.
This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine!
It’s interesting how our tattered "well" cover (play on words) being opened up (leaving the rotted wood behind) and covered again by my symbolic lighthouse of "hope" provides me fresh energy for today, tomorrow and beyond. Therefore, I can say with gusto, I am well.
Just as I’m seeing my significance of sharing the Light that lives within, I trust you too are finding (and perhaps uncovering) creative ways to let God’s light shine.
