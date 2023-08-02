GOSHEN — The 2023 annual BBQ and Brew Fest is returning but at a new location.
This will be the eighth year the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County has put on the BBQ and Brew Fest to raise money for their programs. The BBQ and Brew is one of the biggest public events the nonprofit does each year, with about 1,200 people attending the event last year.
This year though, the festivities will be at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 17746-D C.R. 34, from 4-10 p.m. Saturday.
Jim Pinkerton, the marketing director for the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, is looking forward to the move. In the past, BBQ and Brew Fest was at the Farmstead Inn in Shipshewana.
“We’re excited about having a new space and being centrally located in Elkhart County this year, so it’s kind of fun for us,” he said.
People can get into the BBQ and Brew Fest with wristbands that allow visitors to experience the entertainment, food and drinks all for free. Wristbands cost $75 for adults, $40 for designated drivers and $20 for students. Children under 12 get in free.
Similar to in the past, there will be beer from local breweries and other drinks at a full-service open bar, a vendor with dessert options and the annual Grill Masters Burger Competition. The contest will start with 16 teams, including Middlebury Community Schools, which has won judge’s favorite the last two years.
The teams will be offering their burgers and sides to the guests. Everyone at the festival will be able to vote on one burger for free, but if they want to vote for more, it costs $1 for each vote. People are also able to vote early online.
“The grill teams in our other locations have been set up on black tops and stuff, so it gets really hot,” Pinkerton said. “We’re excited they’re going to be able to be on the grassy area this year. We just think it’s going to be an overall very pleasant experience to be in this new location.”
Six teams will move to the final round for the judges to vote on. Pinkerton is excited about the local celebrities that are judging this year.
This year’s judges are Matt Rudkin, Jason Lee and Kluck, Joshua Short and Tim Spears.
There will be a judge’s favorite and a fan favorite burger. All money raised from the competition will be donated back to the nonprofit. The winner also receives a championship belt.
The location isn’t the only new thing this year. There will also be two new bands performing: Blammo and The 1985. The 1985, an ‘80s tribute band, will kick off the event from 3-6 p.m. Blammo, a cover band that performs songs from the 1960s to today, will follow from 6:30-8 p.m. They will take a break before returning at 8:30 p.m. and going until the fest ends at 10 p.m.
“This year, we’re trying a couple of new [bands] to keep the variety going, and these are two pretty popular bands in the area,” Pinkerton said. “We tried to do stuff that’s going to be popular, so people will want to see them.”
While adults are drinking, eating and enjoying the entertainment, kids can play in an alcohol-free kid zone. Professionals from the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County will be there to watch them. The zone is within eyesight of the other grilling competition and the entertainment, so parents and guardians can make sure their kids are OK.
Inflatables and other activities will be set up for the kids to enjoy. There will also be a kid-friendly movie played at dusk while the bands perform. Last year, “Ratatouille” was shown.
The Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County also set up a silent auction, which can be found online now at givegrove.com/bbqbrewfest2023/silent/. Items range from a three-person flight to a Barbie doll. The auction closes at 8 p.m. Saturday. Winners don’t have to be present.
Pinkerton said everyone he heard from who went last year said they plan to return to the event. He thinks anyone who hasn’t gone should give it a try.
“This is a one-stop shop where you can get great food, you can hear great entertainment, you can have fun things for your kids to do, and it’s in a great location,” he said. “This is one of those hidden gems that people in the community look forward to.”
For more information or to vote or bid early, go to greatfutures.club/bbq/.