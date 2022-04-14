NORTHERN INDIANA – Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana has issued a warning for consumers about Indiana Michigan Power imposter calls.
Scams such as this have been reported across the U.S. targeting various utility customers and companies, according to a news release.
"BBB serving Northern Indiana has received multiple reports of imposter scams posing as Indiana Michigan Power," the release stated. "Scam artists are reportedly calling I&M customers and claiming the utility user is behind on their bill. The caller states that if the customer doesn't pay their past-due bill immediately, their services will be disconnected."
The victim is often instructed to call a different number to arrange payment. The scammers may also ask for account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers.
It is common for scammers to “spoof” telephone numbers to appear as different numbers. In some cases, a call may appear to be from the actual I&M phone number.
I&M does not call customers demanding immediate payment or disconnecting service without prior written warning, the release added. Consumers receiving these scam calls are urged to call the I&M customer service line at 800-311-4634.
Use BBB’s tips to spot and avoid an imposter scam:
- A utility company won’t ask for gift cards as payment. If a caller specifically asks for payment by prepaid debit card or wire transfer, this is a huge warning sign. Utility companies will often only accept a check, credit card or in-person payment.
- Avoid high-pressure tactics. Scammers will press for immediate payment and may try high-pressure tactics to intimidate consumers into giving them personal and banking information.
- Stay calm. If you receive an impostor call, resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is or how threatening or intimidating the caller sounds.
- Call customer service. If you feel pressured for immediate action by a caller, hang up the phone and call the customer service number on your utility bill. This will ensure you are speaking to a real representative. Never give your personal or banking information to an unverified or unsolicited caller. Do not reply directly to the call, text or email.
If you spot a scam, whether you've lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
