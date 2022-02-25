ELKHART — A Baugo Community Schools teacher has been fired regarding allegations of improper conduct against a student.
Mike Hosinski is no longer employed by BCS and is not permitted on school grounds, according to a news release from school leaders. The actions by BCS took place following a reported Friday incident.
"On Friday, February 25, following a morning class, a Jimtown High School teacher confronted a student about the student’s attire, specifically a hoodie sweatshirt the student wore to class," the release reads. "A verbal exchange ensued in the school hallway and, inexplicably, the teacher struck the student in the face with an open-handed slap. The slap caused the student’s head to strike the wall; the student suffered visible injuries.
"Medical staff immediately treated the student, and school administrators contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, and both organizations are investigating the matter," the release reads. Additionally, school representatives reported the incident to the Indiana Department of Education teacher licensing officials.
"Baugo Community Schools has and will continue to fully cooperate with all investigations, as well as offering supportive services to the student and the student’s family," there release reads. "The safety of students attending Baugo Community Schools is our highest priority and greatest responsibility. When anyone, including a teacher, undermines that priority and responsibility, swift action must and will be taken to safeguard Jimtown students. Anything less cannot be tolerated."
