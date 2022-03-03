ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to the Feb. 25 battery of a student at Baugo Community Schools.
After an investigation by sheriff’s office investigators, Michael Hosinski, 61, Osceola, has been taken into custody on the preliminary charge of battery, a level 6 felony, according to a news release.
A request for formal charges has been submitted.
On Feb. 25, BCS issued a statement that Hosinski was no longer employed at the school. Later, by email, BCS Board President Kris Seymore issued a clarification that Hosinski had in fact submitted his intention to retire and was not fired.
A video regarding the alleged incident has since been circulated on news reports and social media.
“On Friday, February 25, following a morning class, a Jimtown High School teacher confronted a student about the student’s attire, specifically a hoodie sweatshirt the student wore to class,” the BCS release on the reported incident stated. “A verbal exchange ensued in the school hallway and, inexplicably, the teacher struck the student in the face with an open-handed slap. The slap caused the student’s head to strike the wall; the student suffered visible injuries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.