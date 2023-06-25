GOSHEN — Bashor Children’s Home hosted its 100th Anniversary Car and Bike Show for a Cause Saturday, featuring 158 participants with their vehicles on display.
The event was meant to raise funds for the home’s residents and to bring exposure to the community of the focus of their work.
“Along with several volunteers, we were able to raise $12,500 for Bashor,” show chairman Terry Reamer said. “This benefits them in a lot of ways. The stories that are told are even ones you heard (Saturday). Stories of success of students that may need a little help with their education. Maybe they got into a little trouble. Maybe they needed that extra support to get their lives on track — they come to Bashor, and they get help.”
One of the oldest cars on display was a 1923 Dodge Brother Business Sedan brought in by married couple Samuel and Glenda Ascencio.
Resident Jacob Baker shared his thoughts on his experience in the program.
“They helped me get focused when it came to school,” Baker said. “They helped me deal with some traumatic stuff that was going on in my life at the time. How to make better and informed decisions and just how to have a different perspective and make more thoughtful decisions moving forward in getting myself to be a better person.
“They helped me get on a path to get my pilots license and to start a career and stay out of trouble. Everybody here is a great team. All the employees and all the staff, I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Jay Baker, Jacob’s father, shared his thoughts as well.
“For starters, it saved (Jacob)’s life with the path that he was on if he hadn’t made it to Bashor, and that’s the honest to God truth,” Jay Baker said. “This facility versus the regular Juvenal Justice System is night and day. This facility treats kids with respect. They don’t punish them for being a 14 year old kid. They understand what these kids are going through.”
“They have a system in place to deal with a young individual that is totally different than any kind of Juvenal Justice System that we’ve experienced, and we’ve experienced a lot,” Jay Baker continued. “They have a way of working with these kids. When he was here, he could walk out of his unit. The doors weren’t locked. I couldn’t walk in, but he could walk out. They had parameters and guidelines where they could go. If he got upset and wanted to go outside for a minute, he could and they let him back in. So they’re not locked up. Now, there are kids are kids in here that are in secure facilities, but the unit that he was in didn’t operate that way.”
Children at the Bashor facility are allowed home amenities.
“Phone calls,” Jay Baker said. “They encourage kids in his unit and himself to call their parents when things aren’t going good for them. In the other system, that privilege is taken away. It was used as a leverage to punish them. The things that they do here are just completely different than what you would expect a young adult or child that that’s in trouble to be treated.”
Jay shared his thanks to the staff and everyone involved to get his son to Bashor.
“Jacob got very fortunate to be admitted here,” Jay said. “He was slated to go to a lock up facility in southern Indiana. At the last minute a gentlemen from department of child services, who I nor Jacob knew, had read his file, made the call over here and asked them if they could find a spot for him, and they took him. If it hadn’t gone that way, I don’t know where he would be today.”
Reamer also endorses the work Bashor does.
“I am the president of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group in Elkhart, we are all about the community, and Bashor Children’s Home is our charity of choice,” Reamer said.
For more information about the home, visit bashor.org.