GOSHEN — It was perfect sailing weather Saturday at Fiddler's Pond.
From noon to 2 p.m., Bashor Children's Home hosted a boat launch event at the park, where residents of the home and volunteers had the chance to get out onto the water — in watercraft they themselves built.
Jay Burt, a hobbyist boat builder and Bashor volunteer, lives near the home.
"I was challenged for a couple of years, thinking maybe I could do something with them," Burt said at the boat launch.
Burt contacted the home and began a working relationship with them. The program, now in it's sixth year, invovles Burt and his team hosting bi-monthly training sessions, providing children at the home with the opportunity for hands-on experience in boat building.
As a result, a total of eight boats, including kayaks, paddleboards, a sailboat, a rowing skiff and others, have been built by the children at the home via the program, where they learn a number of woodworking skills.
"I've had a good crew to help me over the years," Burt said, adding that some of the children at the home had no previous woodworking experience. "Some of them don't get this kind of experience. We just try to help provide this and get them out on the water during."
The sailboat "Emaline," one of the boats featured Saturday, is named after Emaline Bashor, founder of the home.
"These kids are amazing," said Guy Ellis, a friend of Burt's and boat hobbyist who also volunteers his time with the program.
Bashor Children's Home is now celebrating its 100th anniversary.
"This project not only serves as a practical learning experience but also fosters teamwork, creativity, and a sense of accomplishment among the children," a news release stated.
To learn more, visit bashor.org.