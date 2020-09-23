Bashor builds therapy center for human trafficking victims

GOSHEN — Citing a growing need to provide specialized care, leaders at Bashor Children’s home are in the process of expanding the campus in Goshen to focus on young victims of human trafficking.
Construction is underway on a $7.5 million project to build a new facility that will house and provide therapeutic services for girls who were ensnared in human trafficking webs.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday outside the site at the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, to formally kick off the project.
The new, approximately 15,550-square-foot facility is expected to be divided into two halves. One end, amounting to about 7,775-square-feet, will serve as a living area to house up to about 30 girls with individual bedrooms, common areas and some classroom space, said Sean McCrindle, Bashor’s chief operating officer.
The other half will provide support services such as a school, a recreation facility, kitchen and dining and space for specialized, intensive therapy. Outdoor courtyards will separate the halves, and the facility will connect to Bashor’s current secure program building, McCrindle said.
The facility will primarily serve girls aged 13 to 18 on average from local areas and the region. Girls outside the age range could also be accepted if they meet criteria. And depending on availability, Bashor could take in teens from other areas of the state and maybe southern Michigan, according to McCrindle. He stressed the program mainly serves youths from Indiana.
Human trafficking victims can get sucked into the life in different ways. In many circumstances, McCrindle explained, girls may run away or be kicked out of their homes, and then fall into dangerous situations.
“They’ll start out staying with friends, then kind of couch surfing, and then eventually they get into situations where people seem like they’re befriending them, but then they bring them into the human trafficking,” McCrindle said.
In other circumstances, a family member may be involved drawing a girl into trafficking.
The types of trafficking can involve many situations where girls are put in a position to interact with people online.
“They look up certain sites and certain connections, and then they find connections to these girls. And then the girls are brought to them,” McCrindle said.
Other situations may involve the girls being moved from one place to another and set up to have direct interactions with others, he pointed out.
Statistics on the National Human Traffic Hotline’s website shows 157 cases of such trafficking in Indiana was reported to the organization last year.
Victims may be brought to Bashor as a result of federal or local law enforcement activity. As agencies identify the girls, they’ll connect with the Indiana Department of Child Services and receive a referral, McCrindle said.
“Federal agencies may come into contact with these girls, or local law enforcement agencies because of certain busts that happen,” he said.
Or staff at a shelter may come to realize a girl receiving emergency care has been in a trafficking situation. From there, DCS or court services may then deem the person needs specialized care and refer her to Bashor, McCrindle pointed out.
The new facility will focus on the specialized care for trafficking victims, including intensive mental health therapy to overcome their trauma, build resilience and work their way back into stable family settings.
“They find power within themselves to not fall back into some of those dangerous situations,” McCrindle said.
Construction on the new facility comes a few years after Bashor opened a unit at the campus dedicated to treating human trafficking victims in 2017.
About $4.5 million has been raised through donations, community support and other sources so far toward the new $7.5 million project, McCrindle said.
He hoped to open the new center within the next year.
