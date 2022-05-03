GOSHEN — Tuesday’s primary election was a tough one for longtime Elkhart County Commissioner Frank Lucchese.
With all vote centers reporting at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, vote totals showed Lucchese’s opponent, Bob Barnes, R-Elkhart, having squeezed out a razor-thin victory in the County Commissioner — District 1 race by securing 50.47% of the total vote to Lucchese’s 49.53%.
With his win, Barnes will now move forward as the Republican nominee for the County Commissioner — District 1 seat during the upcoming general election in November.
As for Lucchese, his primary loss signals the impending end to his nearly 16-year run as a commissioner for Elkhart County. He will be finishing up his fourth and final four-year term at the end of this year.
“I lost by 77 votes,” Lucchese said after learning of his defeat Tuesday evening, which saw Barnes take 4,147 votes to Lucchese’s 4,070. “But you know, it’s the American way. It’s what the people want, and that’s how it went. So, that’s just how it is.”
Speaking to his future political plans, Lucchese said he’s not sure if he’ll run for any future seats in the county, but isn’t ruling anything out at this time.
“You know, I loved working for the county. It was probably the best job I’ve ever had,” Lucchese said. “But I don’t know what’s available in the county coming up, and I’ll go from there. People always ask me to run for mayor of Elkhart, but I live just right outside of the city, so that can’t happen unless they annex me. So, I don’t know. It’ll be a change, but I’ve got about seven more months to figure that out. So, just keeping my options open, and we’ll see what happens.”
Barnes’ campaign manger, Honey Storlie, issued a brief statement on his behalf following the announcement of his race win Tuesday evening.
“Bob just gave his speech to our watch party crew here, and just stated that he’s humbled to serve Elkhart County, and excited for the good things that are coming for the county,” Storlie said. “It was a very close race, and we’re very, very thankful for all of the support, the people that have come out, the families and the community that have really invested in the future of Elkhart County.”
