BREMEN — The Nappanee couple accused of setting fire to several Elkhart County barns are now facing new charges in Marshall County.
Joseph Dwight Hershberger, 42, Nappanee, and Sherry Lynn Thomas, 32, Nappanee, were initially arrested in December on charges of arson for eight barns within Elkhart County. Those arsons began occurring April 12 and extended through Oct. 11. Charges in Marshall County will be separate from charges in Elkhart County.
On March 23, the couple were arrested in connection with the arson of Rolling Meadow School, 1657 Third Road, Bremen, in May 2021. Like several, but not all previous arson arrests for the couple, the school belonged to the Amish community.
According to court documents, a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office used cellular phone location data to determine Thomas was in the area of the Elkhart County barn fires on April 13, April 27, May 3, July 28, Sept. 18, Sept. 19, and two fires Oct. 1.
The owners of the eight Elkhart County barns were listed as John Smith, Denis Culp, Gary Eby, Jacob Yoder, Nelson Martin, Daniel Imhoff, Bradley Bobeck and Garry Weybright.
Plea agreement hearings are set for the Elkhart County charges on April 11 for Hershberger and June 6 for Thomas, although no deals have been entered or set. In Thomas’ case, a motion for continuance was filed Monday, and her hearing was rescheduled from April 4 to the later date. Hershberger and Thomas are currently being housed in the Elkhart County jail.
