NAPPANEE [mdash] Harry L. Miller, 64, passed away early Sunday morning at 12:29 a.m., March 27, 2022, after a 15-month illness. A lifetime area resident, he was born to the late Earl J. and Laura (Borkholder) Miller, May 8, 1957. On Oct. 2, 1980, he married Eva K. Yoder. She survives along w…