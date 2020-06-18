BRISTOL — Barletta Boat Co., a manufacturer of pontoon boats, will expand its operations in Elkhart County and nearly double its Indiana workforce, creating up to 250 new jobs over the next few years.
"With homegrown Hoosier companies like Barletta at the helm, Indiana will continue driving its economy forward, positioning our state for long-term economic stabilization and growth,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "We're proud that Barletta continues to call Indiana home, and grateful for the company’s commitment to growing its footprint and nearly doubling its workforce in Elkhart County.”
The company will invest $7 million to construct and equip a production and operations facility on its 37-acre campus in Bristol, adjacent to the company's 110,000-square-foot production facility at 51687 C.R. 133, a news release from the Indiana Department of Economic Development shows. The new, 144,600-square-foot building will allow the company to increase manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand from across North America. Barletta expects to break ground on its new facility in July, with plans to be fully operational by January 2021. The expansion is expected to be the first phase of a multi-tiered expansion plan that will allow Barletta to grow in the coming years, the news release states. New office space as well as additional storage capacity are also part of the company's initial phase.
The company, which employs approximately 200 associates in Indiana, plans to begin hiring for production positions over the next several months.
“Elkhart County is the RV and pontoon boating capital of the world,” said Bill Fenech, president and co-founder of Barletta Boat Co. “Obviously, it made sense to continue growing our business in the heart of the recreational industry. Local and state officials have been extremely supportive of our company and the culture we are building here. This area is home to some of the hardest working, talented, and proudest boat builders in the country. We have been blessed with a team that shares our vision of being the best marine manufacturer in the U.S.”
In 2017, Fenech, who also co-founded Keystone RV in 1996 and Grand Design RV in 2012, founded Barletta.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Barletta Boat Co. up to $2 million in conditional tax credits and $50,000 in conditional training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. The IEDC also offered up to $200,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired, according to the IEDC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.