SOUTH BEND — The Morris Performing Arts Center has announced the headliner for Morris 100 Fest will be Barenaked Ladies. The concert will close out "Best. Week. Ever." and Morris 100 Fest on Oct. 1.
Over the course of 33 years, Barenaked Ladies has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme."
In addition to the headlining act on Saturday, the free two-day Morris 100 Fest will celebrate not only the 100-years of the Morris Performing Arts Center being a staple in our community, but the completion of interior renovations in phase one of the Morris 100 Capital Campaign project.
Celebrations will host an entire block filled with two stages with a lineup of local and regional performers, Ferris wheel, games and activities, food trucks, street performers, fireworks and more.
Free outdoor entertainment includes performances by: The Why Store, Blammo, Smash Kings, The 1985, Lalo Cura and Morris partners Southold Dance Theatre and South Bend Symphony Orchestra
Barenaked Ladies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Bergamot will open the first concert back in the theater after an exciting completion of phase 1 renovations.
Tickets are on sale to the public at 10 a.m. this Friday. To purchase tickets to Barenaked Ladies, visit www.morriscenter.org. To learn more about the festival, visit www.morris100.org.