GOSHEN — From the Barbie dream house to the convertible, and of course the vintage Chanel, “Barbie” the movie has won over hearts all around the world. In the film, there are characters of all races, ethnicities, sizes, and genders that are greatly embraced and recognized among the Barbie fans.
There are all of these amazing bits and pieces of who and what Barbie represents in the movie, but there are different perspectives when the movie is analyzed.
Especially America Ferrera’s leading character, Gloria, who is a major Latina actress. This is a win for Latinas but there is question as to whether she was placed to represent Latinas or if she is simply a woman who was placed to represent women as a whole.
Alondra Michel, 26, from Mexico is an entrepreneur, podcaster, mother, wife and former Elkhart resident. She shared her thoughts on America Ferrera’s role in “Barbie” the movie stating, “I feel as if the movie could’ve gone more in-depth with the Latina character they chose to represent us” Michel continues, “But I also saw it as an opportunity to look at it from an ‘All women are one’ point of view, which I strongly agree upon.”
Wanting there to be a deeper relationship between Ferrera’s character and her Latina roots is something that former Goshen resident Beatriz Vicente, 30, a Salvadoran pharmacy technician, and Brianna Padilla, 18, a Canadian native student with Central American roots, both expected there to be more of a backstory for this character.
Padilla shares, “It was wonderful to see someone who looks like me, but nothing her and her daughter did really made me scream ‘Whoa, that’s kind of us up there.’”
Vicente shared the same, “I just wish we could have had a little more background on her and her family.”
There was Barbie the doll before there was “Barbie” the movie and a lot of emotions and nostalgia is coming up for those who grew up with Barbies and those who didn’t. Vicente, had only been given Barbies when receiving gifts for her birthday. She has fond memories but also remembers questioning the blonde hair and blue eyes. When she compares what she saw growing up compared to what she saw in the movie, she was pleasantly surprised, saying her inner-child needed this film.
“To me Barbie was always a skinny blonde, blue-eyed doll,” she said. “Seeing the different roles that all the other Barbies portrayed, even the different body types, was very refreshing. At the end of the day we are all different!”
Padilla also had her fair share of time with Barbie growing up, but never felt a connection with the doll itself. When she watched the movie, she resonated with Barbie the character more than she had ever felt with the doll. Although she initially didn’t want to watch the movie, she found herself laughing and crying as well as taking in the reality of life, not just for her as a Latina woman but also as a woman in general.
The moment she felt most understood and the true portrayal of being a woman, was the scene where Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling), transitioned from BarbieLand into the real world.
“Barbie is trying to express how she feels uncomfortable in the gaze of the men and Ken can’t understand how she feels when he is just admired,” she said.
Padilla admits it was well executed and almost far too real but essential for all viewers to see.
Fernando Rosales Hernandez, 25, a Mexican retail worker from Goshen and member of the LGBTQ+ community, grew up with Barbie being a taboo for boys and had to hide his interest in the doll but fully embraced the film as an adult. Even though he watched the movie and enjoys the phenomena, he also realizes that there is so much more than just throwing a Latina woman into the mix as well as a transgender woman and feeling as though everyone has been represented.
Most of all he wants everyone walking away and thinking, “We need to appreciate women more, value them, respect them, and protect them. Women don’t deserve what they are put through, and I feel as though this applies to all women, whether they are CIS or transgender.”
Regardless of sexuality, Hernandez encourages others to really take in the message of “Barbie” and become more aware and process what it has to say.
There were a variety of expectations when “Barbie” was released and many opinions after, but if there is one thing that these Latinas can understand and relate to is that there is more to “Barbie” than just the glam, pink and sparkle.
“I feel seen as a woman after watching the movie,” Padilla said.
She added that while also knowing that Latina women live in a different culture and there are various differences, being a woman has no barriers — we are all women. Women who are mothers, daughters, aunts and sisters who all struggle the way Gloria (America Ferrera) was struggling in the movie. We all have to be perfect but not too perfect and so on, as she explained in her powerful monologue.
Padilla also said she realizes that we have the opportunity to show children what they don’t have to tolerate and let them play and live as though the world is theirs to improve and to be a part of.
“I think Barbie gives children the chance to create their own ideas of what it means to be human,” Padilla said. “Letting them create better is what can lead to better in the future.”
The whole movie could have been filled with Latinos, but the truth is that this movie was made for all women, whether you played with Barbie, detested Barbie, or had a Barbie and made her into a weird Barbie, instead of dressing her up to go to the beach with Ken.
“Barbie” spoke to the core of these Latinos; it showed Hernandez that women need to be valued; it comforted Vicente and her inner child by showing more than just white, blonde, blue-eyed Barbies; it made Padilla understand that Latina women can also face the tribulations of womanhood as a white woman would; and Michel was reminded that we are in this together.
“‘Barbie’ the movie reminded me that there is strength in numbers and there is beauty in coming together as one,” Padilla said. “We as women need to stop caring about what others think of us and whether we’re the right size, or our value based on how much we can achieve and simply, live! Live in our self-love, live in our authenticity, and stand for what we believe in.”