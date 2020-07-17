Bank robbery suspect once went on robbery spree in Indiana and Ohio

ELKHART — An Elkhart man accused of robbing a local bank this week has a criminal history that includes a robbery spree about eight years ago and hitting the same bank twice in Elkhart.
Allen Hanuscak, 65, is charged with bank robbery in federal court. He’s suspected of holding up the Old National Bank branch, 320 N. Main St., in Elkhart around 10:30 a.m. Monday. He had been on parole for a couple weeks before he was arrested again.
Hanuscak allegedly slid a note to a teller and verbally demanded money while keeping a hand in his pocket. Fearing he had a gun, the teller gave the suspect about $7,000. The robbery was also recorded by security cameras, according to details provided by an FBI agent in an arrest affidavit.
Police responded to the scene and saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking near the bank. Officers stopped the man, identified him as Hanuscak, and then searched him as part of an arrest. They found $6,995 in his pockets, with the cash still wrapped in Old National money bands, the affidavit shows.
The agent notes in the affidavit that Hanuscak had robbed that location in 2010 and 2012.
Hanuscak was charged with robbery in Elkhart County Circuit Court in August 2010. He pleaded guilty about a few weeks later and was then sentenced to six years in prison, court information shows.
But then, he reportedly escaped the prison system and went on a six-bank robbery spree over about five months, according to documents filed in the federal court of southern Ohio.
Hanuscak walked away from a halfway house he stayed in as part of an Indiana reentry program. He went back to Elkhart and robbed the bank at 320 N. Main St. in November 2012. From there, he made his way to Ohio, where he robbed five more banks in the Columbus area between November 2012 and April 8, 2013, details in a charging affidavit and sentencing notes show.
After the April 2013 robbery in Columbus, tips helped police identify Hanuscak as the suspect, and they learned he had a warrant for escaping the Indiana Department of Corrections. Investigators tracked him to a house in Columbus, and he was arrested by SWAT team officers, the affidavit shows.
Hanuscak confessed to the bank robbery spree. He was charged with six counts of bank robbery in the federal court, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in September 2013 to 90 months in the federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky.
In a sentencing argument, Hanuscak’s attorney argued Hanuscak didn’t use a weapon to rob the banks, and nobody was injured. The attorney also stated in the document the robberies, “were committed to fund Hanuscak’s modest lifestyle as well as his out-of-control drinking habit.”
The document also shows that after serving his term in federal prison, Hanuscak would return to the Indiana DOC to serve the remaining 552 days on his first robbery conviction.
Data from the federal and state prison systems show Hanuscak was released from the Ashland facility on federal supervised release in August 2019. After finishing his time in Indiana, he was paroled around June 28, and then met with a parole officer a few days before this week’s robbery.
The charge in the new robbery case was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana in South Bend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.