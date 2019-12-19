GOSHEN — A man who allegedly cross-dressed as a bank robbery disguise in Elkhart almost got slapped with a contempt charge during his first court appearance.
Tevin Attkisson, 25, was in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for an initial hearing on an armed robbery charge stemming from a bank hold-up in 2017.
From the start, Attkisson balked at being sworn in by Judge Michael Christofeno by refusing to pledge to tell the truth during the hearing and to take his seat at the defense table.
Attkisson stated he wanted to make a few statements, which Christofeno denied, reminding him this was an initial hearing to hear the charge and schedule dates in the case.
As the judge resumed the hearing procedure, Attkisson continued to talk, prompting Christofeno to tell him they both can’t talk at the same time. He then warned Attkisson he would face a contempt charge on top of the robbery charge.
Christofeno sought to start over, to which Attkisson again refused requests.
“Do you want to take the oath,” Christofeno asked.
“No,” Attkisson replied.
“Do you want to take a seat,” Christofeno asked again.
“No,” Attkisson replied again.
The judge responded by recessing the hearing and ordering a contempt case filed.
Attkisson is accused of robbing the Key Bank branch at 3821 S. Main St. in Elkhart in January 2017.
He allegedly handed a teller a note stating he was armed with a gun and demanded money. Attkisson then fled into an apparent getaway car with a reported $2,500 in cash, Elkhart police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Witnesses told investigators Attkisson, described as having facial tattoos, tried to disguise himself by dressing like a woman with a black wig, makeup, a red purse, gloves and a large pair of sunglasses, the affidavit shows.
A few weeks later, staff at the Lake City bank branch on Nappanee Street in Elkhart told investigators a suspect wearing makeup and carrying a purse tried to get into the bank. Knowing about the Key Bank robbery, staff barred Attkisson from entering, and he left, according to the affidavit.
Police said they found Attkisson walking in the area and, when they spoke to him, he identified himself with the name Paris Graves. The affidavit notes Attkisson had facial tattoos, was wearing makeup and carrying a duffel bag with clothes, a purse and other items inside.
Under questioning, Attkisson, who continued to use the name Paris Graves, said he went to the bank to open a new account, and the makeup was an effort to cover his tattoos while he searched for a new job, the affidavit shows.
Witnesses identified Attkisson from surveillance images and photo arrays. However, a bank teller could not pick Attkisson out from an array, the affidavit shows.
Attkisson was apparently on probation at the time of the robberies. He had served time in prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery charge in July 2013. He was arrested on a probation violation warrant shortly after police questioned him during the bank robbery investigation, court information shows.
Attkisson’s probation in the earlier robbery case was revoked in April 2017, and he was sent back to prison. He was released and brought back to the Elkhart County Jail Dec. 14 for the current robbery case.
After his hearing was recessed Thursday, Attkisson was brought back into court to start again. He again refused to pledge to tell the truth while being sworn in, but took his seat. A security officer confirmed Attkisson’s identity. Court information shows Attkisson has an address in Fishers.
When Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, Attkisson was heard objecting, though the judge continued with the proceedings.
“Objection. I object,” Attkisson said from the defense table.
Christofeno appointed a public defender to the case and scheduled May 4 for the start of Attkisson’s trial.
He also purged Attkisson of the contempt charge when Attkisson said he didn’t intend to disrupt the court at the beginning of the hearing.
“I was trying to invoke my rights,” Attkisson said.
Christofeno said he took that as an apology.
INITIAL HEARINGS
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday. Among them:
• Sam Hudspeth, 24, Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing on Level 3 felony charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement and killing a domestic animal.
Hudspeth was jailed Tuesday on a warrant in the case.
He and another defendant, Daniel Jaramillo, are accused of breaking into an apartment and robbing two men at gunpoint in Elkhart in March. A dog was shot during the incident and had to be euthanized, police said.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Hudspeth’s behalf, took his request for a bond reduction under consideration and also scheduled the trial to begin May 4. Hudspeth indicated he intends to hire a private attorney for the case.
Jaramillo, 31, of Elkhart was arrested after a standoff at a house in Dunlap Dec. 8. He faces the same charges as Hudspeth. But Jaramillo’s case was moved to Superior Court 3 due to a judicial conflict in Circuit Court.
• Ryan Fisher, 33, Goshen, appeared for an initial hearing on a Level 5 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of false informing.
Fisher was arrested Dec. 12 following a traffic stop in Middlebury in which he was the passenger of a vehicle. Police initially identified him with the name Charles Sharkey based on information on a driver’s license he had on him, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case. Fisher was then booked into the Elkhart County Jail as Charles Sharkey.
After Fisher’s identity was discovered, court information shows the case was updated and formal charges were filed Tuesday against Fisher by that name.
During the initial hearing, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Fisher’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and took his request for a bond reduction under consideration. He scheduled Fisher’s trial to begin May 4.
SENTENCING
Adrian Roundtree, 27, of Elkhart was sentenced to 14 years in prison and two years of probation, as well as three years that was reinstated from his revoked probation in another case.
Roundtree pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony charge of illegal possession of a firearm and two Level 6 felony charges of attempted residential entry during a hearing in November.
He had admitted he broke into a home to steal valuables and tried to break into two others in Elkhart in April. He also admitted he was on probation at the time in an earlier armed robbery case.
