A suspect in a Sullivan County bank robbery was arrested Thursday in Elkhart County.
According to information from the Indiana State Police, Kevin S. Bonds, 32, of Terre Haute, was arrested by state police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force on a warrant connected to the Aug. 23 robbery of the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan. The only location police provided for the arrest was Elkhart County.
State police credited tips from the public as supplying information that led to Bonds being identified as a suspect.
Bonds was arrested on charges of robbery, a level 5 felony.
Police said the robber of the bank handed a note to a teller demanding money and that no weapon was displayed.
Sullivan is located south of Terre Haute.
