GOSHEN — Elkhart County returned to red Wednesday.
That’s not a shock for those in health care, especially at the Center for Healing and Hope, which has been a consistently busy testing site.
Missy Schrock, executive director of the health center, explained Wednesday that the site has become so busy that it was creating a traffic safety problem.
So, starting Monday, the testing site will move from Center of Healing and Hope’s parking lot at Plymouth Avenue and Main Street to Shanklin Park. Schrock was helping ready the site Wednesday.
The Center for Healing and Hope is a state testing site and continually became busier and busier as the weather tuned colder.
“So, there are times when our site at Plymouth United Church of Christ is overwhelmed and the wait can be two to three hours, and cars are backed up onto Sixth Street to north of Plymouth,” Schrock said. “And it became a traffic issue for us and for the city. So, Mayor (Jeremy) Stutsman and I had a conversation and worked out a plan with city engineers to move our testing site here to Shanklin Park.”
Moving to Shanklin will allow the testing site to accommodate more cars without backing up onto Plymouth Avenue, Schrock said, adding, “It’s likely that we’ll be able to accommodate several hundred cars in the parking lot. We don’t anticipate that we’re going to have that many at one time. We usually do anywhere from 250 to 350 tests per day. But it will allow space for those people to wait without causing any issues with traffic control.”
Along with space for vehicles, Shanklin will allow testers to have a climate-controlled space where their supplies can be stored and rapid tests can be run. Rapid tests need to be done in a climate-controlled environment, she explained.
About 100 volunteers are helping with the Shanklin testing site.
“We’re doing rapid tests all day every day,” she said. “We just started that. We’re also co-testing for flu and have had a couple of people test positive for both COVID and flu at the same time. So we just want to make sure we have the ability to provide the testing capacity that Goshen needs so that we can get this pandemic under control and we can get everything back to normal.”
The testing site offers several types of tests.
PCR is the test that gets sent away to a laboratory. “It is considered the most sensitive and best test because it is done in a laboratory, a very controlled environment,” Schrock explained. Those results take three to five days to return. All PCR tests are free to anybody who wants to have a test.
Rapid antigen tests test for the protein associated with the virus. “It’s usually most effective in catching it in a five- to seven-day window after symptoms start or after exposure,” Schrock said. The antigen tests are rapid and return results in 15 minutes.
Influenza A and B rapid tests will be done for anyone who is symptomatic. It requires an additional swab of the nose, she explained. Those results are available within 15 minutes as well. Those who are co-tested with flu and COVID will get their results in 15 to 20 minutes if they stay and wait for them. Results could take several hours to receive if they are texted.
Antibody tests are done by appointment only at their clinic location at 902 S. Main St.
A molecular test is available for people who are traveling and the airline or country they want to enter will not accept an antigen test, she said.
Both of those are also rapid tests and need to be scheduled. They cost $80 each.
“Otherwise, most of the testing we do is free,” Schrock said. “If someone has insurance, they have to bring their card with them so that we can bill insurance so that it stays free for the patient. And you would never get a bill from Center for Healing and Hope for anything — for any of those tests that we do here on this site.”
The Shanklin Park site will open Monday. Hours will be from noon to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Tuesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. They are generally closed Thursdays and Sundays, but since they will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, they will be open Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday. Dec. 31.
NEW ORDERS
As mentioned, Elkhart County is at level red. The Indiana State Department of Health’s county metrics map showed Elkhart County’s weekly cases per 100,000 residents at 751 and the 7-day all tests positivity rate at 19.01.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said, “I’m disappointed Elkhart County was not able to bring down the spread of the coronavirus. I was hoping we could bring down the rates before Christmas; that will be much harder to achieve now. Everyone in the county needs to work together to distance themselves physically, wash hands often or use hand sanitizer often, and mask up when around others whether inside or outside.
“Elkhart County has had 20 deaths in just the first seven days of December, and that rate does not seem to be slowing. The hospitals remain full, and some businesses are having trouble maintaining services due to staff absences from COVID. This pandemic is affecting everyone, and we all need to do everything we can to control the spread of the virus.”
Under a new order by Gov. Eric Holcomb, no social gatherings above 25 people will be allowed in any red county, and no more than 50 in any orange county. Local health departments cannot make any exceptions to this under the new order.
So, for people who are having wedding receptions, parties or any social event in Elkhart or LaGrange counties, 25 is the limit.
Another statewide order beginning Dec. 16 and continuing through Jan. 3 is that all hospitals must postpone or reschedule all non-critical, in-patient procedures.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the surgery restrictions will allow hospitals to shift health care workers to help care for patients with COVID-19.
This is something Goshen Hospital has already been doing because it is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
The hope is vaccines, which should be available soon.
“We are looking forward to having the first supply of vaccine available as soon as next week. Beginning to vaccinate people is one of the most critical efforts we’ve been waiting for that will save lives and reduce the number of people who need to be hospitalized,” Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital’s chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist, said.
Holcomb announced Wednesday that he was also extending the statewide mask order.
