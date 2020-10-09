ELKHART — Kim Bachtel, of Elkhart, was named the next director of transportation for Concord Community Schools following a unanimous vote by the Concord School Board on Monday.
Bachtel will replace former Director of Transportation Shannan Simon, whose last day with the district was Sept. 18. Nine applicants interviewed for the position. Bachtel will assume her new position Oct. 19.
“I had the pleasure of getting to know Kim when I served as Director of Operations for Baugo Schools and can say that she has a passion and drive to serve students and families,” Scott Kovatch, assistant superintendent. “Her experience at PHM Schools as the head of driver development, along with supervising transportation for the Head Start Consortium and a deep desire for great customer service make her a solid fit for our department.”
Bachtel will join Concord from Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, where she has worked as the driver development coordinator since August 2018. Her current responsibilities include interviewing bus driver applicants, providing training for all incoming drivers, and serving as a CDL trainer.
Bachtel served as head groundskeeper at Penn-Harris-Madison for the 2017-18 school year and prior to that worked as the transportation supervisor/building designee for the Elkhart and St. Joseph County Head Start Consortium. She also has district-level experience dating back to June 2006 when she served as the Secretary to the Superintendent and then the administrative assistant for transportation, IT, maintenance/grounds and athletics at Baugo Community School Corporation.
“I could not be more excited to start this new chapter with Concord Community Schools,” Bachtel said. “I look forward to working with everyone who has a passion for children and education.”
Bachtel is a graduate of Penn High School, and obtained her associate’s degree in science from Southwestern Michigan College in 1987. She majored in mathematics/calculus with a minor in Spanish at Indiana University South Bend. She also holds a CDL license.
Bachtel lives in Elkhart with her husband, Paul Bachtel, who graduated from Concord High School in 1985. They have two daughters, Reilley Storm and Devinne Burghduf.
