GOSHEN — A New Paris woman ended a legal challenge of her conviction in the death of a child she was watching five years ago.

Jackie Rolston, 63, withdrew a petition for post-conviction relief in November, nearly a year after she filed the case.

Rolston is serving a 28-year prison sentence after she was convicted of a Level 2 felony battery at the end of her trial in November 2016. A jury found her guilty of causing the death of a 19-month-old boy named Kirk Coleman while she was babysitting him at her home in 2014.

A pathologist testified at the trial Coleman died from blunt force trauma to the head, court information shows.

Rolston initially appealed her conviction, but the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the conviction. The state Supreme Court also declined to take up the case.

She brought the case back to the local level by filing a petition for post-conviction relief in November 2018 in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, where she was tried. The motion sought to void or correct the conviction and sentence, citing ineffective assistance of trial and appellate counsel and evidence of new science on brain injuries.

An attorney from the state public defender’s office was appointed to the case. A few hearings to provide status updates were held throughout the past year, according to court information.

On Sept. 26, Rolston’s attorney withdrew from the case. Rolston then moved to withdraw her challenge on Nov. 8.

Judge Teresa Cataldo accepted the request and dismissed the case without prejudice, noting this was the first post-conviction relief petition Rolston had filed since her conviction, court information shows.

Rolston is currently projected to remain in prison through May 2037, according to the Indiana Department of Correction’s website.