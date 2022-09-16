GOSHEN — The public is invited to Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, for a free baby and children’s clothing giveaway event Sept. 24.
The annual New 2 You Children’s Clothing Event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those who contribute and/or volunteer can get in early. For those donating, clothing drop-off times will be Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What should you donate?
• Clothing for children ages newborn through teenager
• Baby items such as strollers, swings, bibs, bouncers etc.
• Socks, shoes, boots, pajamas, belts and other accessories
• Summer items such as sandals and swim suits
• Costumes
• Coats, winter hats, gloves etc. (there is always a great need for coats)
• Unsure about an item? Email at new2youclothingevent@gmail.com.
What shouldn’t you donate?
• Clothing with holes or stains, or with excessive wear
• Adult clothing (they do however except teenage clothing in adult sizes, but it must be obviously teen oriented)
• Car seats
• Drop down cribs
Items must be on hangers. For those who cannot put items on hangers at home they can hang them at the event’s hanging station during the drop off times. There may be volunteers to help, but it’s not guaranteed.
This year’s contributor’s presale will be an even exchange. As an example, those who donate 37 good quality items can take 37 items home from the contributor’s presale.
According to information on the event’s Facebook page, “In the past well over 10,000 items have been donated each year and we need your help to fill our racks once more. For more information about donating or for information about volunteering please visit our website, https://new2youclothingevent.com/.”
Organizers said, “Our mission is loving on our community and helping families, just like yours, find ‘new to you’ clothing for your children.”
To contact a committee member, email new2youclothingevent@gmail.com.