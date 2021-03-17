ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department was notified by the Indiana Department of Health Laboratory that the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant was collected in Elkhart County this weekend.
According to information from the ECHD, the case is still under investigation and the public will be notified as more information becomes known.
The B.1.1.7 variant is from the mutations found in the United Kingdom.
The Centers for Disease controls explains the variant on its website as, "The United Kingdom (UK) identified a variant called B.1.1.7 with a large number of mutations in the fall of 2020.
This variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding. It has since been detected in many countries around the world. This variant was first detected in the US at the end of December 2020."
There have been 57 cases of the variant reported in Indiana as of Wednesday. Genetic testing will continue to be performed on specimens collected in Elkhart County.
"The presence of this variant in our community makes vaccinations even more essential for our community," health officials stated in a news release. "Please consider vaccination of COVID-19 if you are eligible. All vaccines are still effective against the variant."
About 10% of Elkhart County's population has been vaccinated.
Health officials said that if people feel sick, they are urged to get tested. The free testing facilities are located at the Concord Mall, Shanklin Park in Goshen and the Anglemyer Clinic in Nappanee.
Health officials ask that resident "be vigilant with mitigation efforts. Wear a mask, be socially distant, wash your hands often, and use hand sanitizer in-between hand washings."
