LAGRANGE — Amy Whited, LaGrange, received the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s highest volunteer honor, the Heart of Gold Award, at the Foundation’s Annual Celebration Monday at the Farmstead Inn and Conference Center.
Whited, an art teacher at Lakeland Intermediate School, was nominated for the award by her mentor and friend, Mary Woodworth, according to an LCCF news release. Whited credited her mentor for encouraging her to pursue a creative path.
"Known to serve quietly in the background, Whited is involved in volunteer activities for youth — especially in art,' the release stated. "She is a 25-year member of Tri Kappa Mu, a local women’s sorority focused on philanthropy, and helps organize the annual Tri Kappa Art Month. A board member of LaGrange Communities Youth Centers, she leads and instructs an annual summer art camp for elementary students. She volunteers with Camp Watcha Wanna Do and LaGrange Night to Shine. This past year, she was instrumental in helping support a new arts organization – LaGrange County Arts."
The event, with the theme of “Let’s Rise” featured a panel of nonprofit directors sharing how their organizations are rising to meet community needs. Featured nonprofits included Kathy Dunafin of Elijah Haven Crisis & Intervention Center, Jared Beasley of Community Health Clinic and Portia Amstutz of Rainbow Years Learning Ministry.
Jason Schackow, principal of Lakeland Junior Senior High School, shared the keynote address about “Rising to the Challenge.” He noted how amazing LaGrange County residents are at this already, but encouraged us to take that one more step, do one more thing that will set you apart. Face challenges head-on because “we were born for such a time as this”.
The foundation also announced the recipients of its spring Community Impact Grants cycle. Four organizations will receive grant funds totaling $71,736:
• LaGrange County Arts will receive $5,000 for the second annual LaGrange County Arts Festival. The June 24 event will showcase artists specializing in theatrical, literary, visual and musical arts.
• St. Martin’s Healthcare will receive $25,000 for its mobile health clinic. The organization provides healthcare to uninsured and underinsured people in LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties. Their mobile clinic will visit LaGrange County at least once a week to see patients.
• Community Dental Clinic in Topeka will receive $20,000 to help purchase an oral scanner helping their organization provide more effective dental care.
• Rainbow Years Learning Ministry will receive $21,736 to help purchase materials, furniture, equipment, toys/activities for the childcare’s upgraded facilities. Rainbow Years Expansion Project will be adding 25 more childcare seats.
Whited was one of 10 Heart of Gold nominees honored at the Foundation’s annual event. Other honorees included: Alexis Grossman, Wolcottville; Alice Bremer, LaGrange; Heather Evenson, Wolcottville; John Schmidt, LaGrange; Keith James, Howe; Kevin Myers, LaGrange; Mike Brudney, LaGrange; Randy Merrifield, LaGrange; and Samantha Davis-Kania, LaGrange, the release added.
The foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits.
To learn more, visit www.lccf.net.