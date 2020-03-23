Editor’s note: This story has been updated with current information since originally being published.
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners after their Monday morning meeting expressed concerns about the continuing shortage of testing kids for the COVID-19 virus.
The county has one suspected death from the virus and four confirmed or presumed positive cases.
“We are talking about this daily, hourly,” said commissioner Susan Weirich. “So, it is a fluid situation.”
The rapid advance of the virus across the state has resulted in daily announcements from government and health officials about the next steps they are taking. However, the announcements are coming after the infections have already been taking place, according to one commissioner and the county’s health officer.
Commissioner Mike Yoder pointed out that the cases of COVID-19 being reported locally now were contracted by the victims about two weeks ago.
“It would be helpful if we had more test kits locally so we could get test results quicker,” Yoder said. “The positive test we had today were from seven days ago.”
Dr. Lydia Mertz, county health officer, also talked about the delay between contracting the virus and when a patient begins to show symptoms.
“Remember, we are looking at everything two weeks behind. These people were exposed two weeks ago and then they got sick. Then they got tested and it takes a week to get that test back. So, everything we are looking at are two weeks behind.”
Mertz said that, “The sudden onset of needing a test that was never needed before has caused that supply to be low. Because by the end of December nobody had ever invented these test kits that we need now. In the United States the test kits we use depends on components coming together. So, companies that have never done that before have to ramp up production of that and that really takes a while.
“The test is a complicated test that involves amplifying DNA and then testing for it. They use complicated equipment to do that and it can’t be done everywhere. The big lab companies can only run so many at a time, so there is a delay also even if you could get the test kits and enough viral culture tubes to put it all in, and swabs, you still can only get so many tests done.”
The lack of test kits has exasperated many people, including the commissioners.
“We need more tests,” Wierick said. “We need that message to be loud and clear. We need more tests.”
“Everyplace around the world that contained this did massive testing early on,” said commissioner Mike Yoder. “That is what we have been missing.”
Yoder also said the United States is a large country and it is tough to get adequate testing in place.
There is also a shortage of protective equipment that is used by local health care workers, Mertz said. The county’s Emergency Management team is coordinating the effort to obtain those supplies.
“Every day they record how much they have,” Mertz said. “Jen Tobey (emergency management director) and her team keep track of that. We have some, we don’t have enough. But when someone gets into the red zone where they have an extremely limited supply, we are doing everything we can to give them some.”
“The things we are doing now, the social distancing, restricting travel, staying at home. If you have to go out and get groceries, you have to wipe down the car ahead of time … All those kinds of things. We are doing that so we can keep ourselves from turning into Italy.
“The virus is spread by person-to-person transmission, so the less person-to-person contact we have, the less disease we are going to have.”
Tobey told the commissioners that community members are asking how they can help supply protective equipment. Local organizations are gearing up to assist local health care providers by sewing protective gowns and masks, she said. There are several sources of information about that effort on social media. Drop off points for such donations are at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Gate 3 and the Elkhart police stations, she indicated.
“We are not micromanaging what types of materials and stuff like that,” Toby said. “The hospitals have essentially told us that something is better than nothing.”
STATEMENT ON TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
Later in the day Monday the commissioners issued a statement about Gov. Eric Holcomb’s implementation of travel restrictions and the closing of businesses not deemed essential. That statement says in part:
“There is a reference to essential business (in Holcomb’s statement). For the detailed information on what is essential business, please reference Executive Order 20-08. The governor spells out who is defined as an essential business and who is not.
“The commissioners are not in a position to tell you to shut down your business. Please determine if you are an essential business based on the governor’s executive order. There is no form or forum to register your business as an essential business. You are best suited to determine if you are an essential business and it is recommended you keep a copy of the executive order with your section highlighted present.
“Additionally, the intention of the governor’s executive order and the commissioner’s travel advisory (as issued on Saturday, March 21) is to advise residents to stay home. Social distancing requirements are still in place. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or elbow, not in your hands. Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.”
