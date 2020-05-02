A robust mix of classic and modern vehicles purred and roared through Greencroft Communities this weekend, giving spectators a springtime parade and owners an opportunity to show off their cars.
The auto cruise was set up to entertain residents at the assisted living community. And with sun, blue skies and temperatures in the 70s, Saturday felt custom-built for getting out and indulging in some nostalgia. That is, while also taking precautions on account of the lingering COVID-19 crisis.
Since visitor restrictions remain in place at Greencroft, as well as other assisted living facilities and nursing homes, the cruise provided an alternative way for residents to interact with others while remaining socially distant. The drivers also enjoyed taking their vehicles out for a spin.
“As we’re going through, a lot of them come out on their patios, sit on lawn chairs and wave. It’s a good time for them as well,” said Ron Southern, who helped organize the event. “So, it’s kind of a joint effort between guys with cars who want to get out and cruise, and give the people something to do.”
Indeed, several residents sat or stood on lawns, watching the vehicles roll past, often waving as drivers smiled and waved at them.
Joan Walsh, a 91-year-old resident, sat on a walker seat along Greencroft Boulevard, admiring the parade.
“I’m really enjoying this,” Walsh said, noting the cars reminded her of her younger days.
So many vehicles participated, they filled both halves of the boulevard, winding around Greencroft’s community center and circling cul-de-sacs throughout the complex. They represented various automotive eras, models and styles — an eclectic mix of muscle cars, sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles.
Southern drove a black 1956 Chevy 110. Goshenites Jim and Vicky Thompson’s red 1957 Ford Thunderbird gleamed in the sun. Ken Farver of Goshen and Howie Boardman of Bourbon sported twin 1951 Chevy 3100 pickup trucks — Farver’s was cherry red, while Boardman’s was a brilliant blue, polished to an immaculate shine.
Also among the menagerie, an army of corvettes, including members of the Elkhart Vette Set, glided on the roadways. Mustangs, both classic and modern, growled along with T-birds, Camaros and Challengers. And sporty imports joined vintage devils from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
Anybody who wanted to join the cruise was included.
“We’ve got a brand new car here, an old ‘56 car here, and a big four-wheel drive truck. Everybody’s welcome,” Southern said before the cruise began.
Participants first rallied in a parking lot section at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, to organize and prepare for the run to Greencroft. The staging was brief so as not to push social distancing restrictions.
In a pre-cruise announcement, Southern told participants Goshen police would not provide an escort to Greencroft as he’d hoped. He said he was told by the department the event was not considered essential travel. But while there wouldn’t be an escort, the group wouldn’t be prohibited from making the trip.
The vehicles then streamed out of Market Centre, turned onto U.S. 33 and followed routes through and around downtown Goshen to meet at Greencroft.
