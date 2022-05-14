INDIANAPOLIS — Author Jeff Rasley will present a program focused on his 12th book, “America’s Existential Crisis: Our Inherited Obligation to Native Nations,” a historical narrative of the complicated relationship two of Rasley’s own ancestors with native tribes in the 19th century.
The program will take place at 7 p.m. May 18 via Zoom.
In his book, Rasley explains that one was an “Indian fighter” and troop leader at the Wounded Knee Massacre. The other was an honored friend of the Potawatomi in northern Indiana.
The relationships these men had with Native Americans exemplify the worst and best relations between indigenous tribes and white Americans during the “Indian Wars” and creation of the reservation system. At the program, Rasley will share the opposing stories of his two ancestors and will discuss the issue of reparations and recent progress the Biden Administration has made in addressing the USA’s inherited obligation to Native nations.
Jeff Rasley is a member of the IPJC Board, a retired attorney, and the author of 13 books and over 90 published articles. He is a Himalayan expedition leader and founder of the Basa Village Foundation. He teaches a course on ethical philanthropy at Butler University and he and his wife, Alicia Todd Rasley, endowed the internship program for the Indiana ACLU.
RSVP to indypeaceandjusticectr@gmail.com. A zoom link will be sent to all who RSVP prior to the event.