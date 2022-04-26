SOUTH BEND — In partnership with Oaklawn and the St. Joseph County Library author Sam Quinones will speak on his journey chronicling the progression of American drug use, from the silent opioid epidemic to the rise of fentanyl and other substances and how that progression impacts social systems.
“We need to understand that our way of treating mental illness in this country has been a miserable failure,” Quinones said. “You see people who went from mental institutions which weren’t great, to now because there’s nothing else, tent encampments or living on the street or under an overpass, which would seem to be worse than some mental institution. ... A lot of the tent encampments that we’re seeing all around the country, I think, are reflections of that psychosis that meth is pushing people into. There’s always been a connection. It’s just the last few years have made that connection more clear and irrefutable than ever before and because of that it’s showing us that we have been treating theming as separate things when in fact very often they are intimately entwined.”
A reporter for the LA Times, Quinones lived in Mexico for 10 years and said he was oblivious to newer drugs like oxycontin, heroin and other opioids when he returned to the states.
“I was like, ‘Why would we be using heroin again? What’s the point of that?’" he said. "I came to understand that the reason was that it was one of the symptoms of the opioid epidemic. A lot of people were now addicted to prescription pain pills and they were then switching to very cheap, very potent heroin when they couldn’t find their pills. That really what got me onto it.”
The experience led him to take a leave of absence from his regular reporting position to develop his first book, discussing the opioid epidemic.
“I saw that this story was more than what could be told in a newspaper, that it was huge, that it was nationwide, and it was, therefore, something that I needed to really devote more time to,” he said.
Before he finished it, his editors asked for another book, this time about meth and fentanyl. “Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic,” was published in 2015.
“It’s only been nine years, but it was almost another century when it comes to awareness of this problem,” Quinones said. “Everywhere I went people, nobody would talk about it — particularly families with addicted loved ones. ... Nobody wanted to talk about it. Everyone wanted to hide it. Everyone was mortified about what had gone on. All across the country, there was this enormous silence. That meant that nobody really what to do when a loved one was addicted and that meant that the message didn’t spread, and that meant the politicians weren't aware of it. All kinds of things grew from that silence.”
After his first book was released, he began to see people “coming out of the shadows.”
“There were hundreds of thousands of people probably who’d been affected by this and yet they were all in the shadows, quiet, crying themselves to sleep at night, terrified that someone might find out how their kid or father really died, not as a heart attack but as a needle in his arm.”
Quinones said when people came out of the shadows, politicians took note, devoting whole budgets to drug addiction.
“When I filed the manuscript for my book in 2014, there were three lawsuits against drug companies. Within two or three years, there were 2,600.”
Having no known history, family or personal connection with drug addiction, Quinones explained that his inclination to understand addiction catapulted a public speaking career.
“My personal experience was having lived the silence as I was trying to write this book initially and then eventually did," he said, "and then when the book comes out, this growing nationwide awareness of the whole thing.”
When he began getting invitations to come speak, Quinones said he was just excited about the opportunity. In time, the invitations came almost daily.
“One day I got nine,” he said.
“The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” was published in November 2021.
“Along the way, I began to understand that this needs to be more than just ‘That’s the cops’ job,’” he said. “No, no, no. It needs to be everybody, involved. ... It became clear to me that the more people on board, the more powerful would be the community response, and the more effective would be the community response.”
“The more groups that can be involved, the better,” he continued. “This is very different from drug problems of the past and I believe the drug problems of the past could have used this approach.”
He explained that the law-enforcement-based approach to drug addiction doesn’t work.
“Law enforcement absolutely has an essential role, there’s no doubt about that, but there needs to be more than that. Clergy, chambers of commerce, service clubs, PTAs, neighborhood groups are important, libraries a very important. All of these folks are part of our collaborative battle against drug addiction, and so whenever I speak somewhere, I try my best to see what other elements, groups, can muster to be a part of me being in town. ... We really do need everybody on this.”
Now Quinones travels the country speaking to community groups about the impacts of drug usage and addiction in all sectors.
“It’s all about igniting community awareness," he said. "That’s the point, and the more awareness there is, the less silence there is.”
Quinones, a 35-year veteran reporter on immigration, gangs, drug trafficking and the border, will speak at the Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend, from 6-7:30 p.m. May 4, and from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. May 5 at Sammlung Platz, 758 N. Tomahawk Trail, Nappanee, for a professional education seminar. There is a $75 fee for the Nappanee seminar.
For more information, visit www.oaklawn.org/events.
