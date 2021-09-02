GOSHEN — Getting to know three remarkable women — that was the goal of a new book written by Judy Steffen Lambert.
“I always had this feeling that my great-grandmother, my grandmother and my mother were really special people,” Lambert, a native of New Paris, said. “They were just gritty and (I) heard all of the stories about things that they did.”
When Lambert had two daughters, she felt it was important to impart this heritage to them.
“I tried to tell them and they really did take it on,” she said and that made her happy.
Now Lambert, who splits her home between Indianapolis and Florida, has three grandchildren, so she wanted them to be able to know about these women as well.
Instead of just verbally telling their stories, she embarked on writing a book, which is now in print. It’s titled “Party Lines, Prayers, and Privies: A Story of Three Generations of Strong Women.”
About 30 years ago, Lambert interviewed her grandmother, Esther Phillips, for three days.
“She told me things she had never told people before,” Lambert said.
Lambert’s grandmother was one of Sarah and Judson Swihart’s 10 children. She interviewed as many of those siblings as she could as well, including her Aunt Clara, who was 103 years old at the time.
Along with the interviews, Lambert researched books, newspapers and documents in the Noble, Whitley and Elkhart county historical museums and libraries, checked her sources and verified information over a four to six week time period.
Lambert even promised her grandmother not to write anything until after her death.
She kept her promise and began writing the book about four years ago.
Lambert said she realized she was getting older and if she didn’t write it then, the stories would be lost.
She made the book as truthful as possible, including the good and the bad of four generations.
The book was published in April.
Not only does she think the book will be of interest to her family, but also to those who grew up in Elkhart County and the surrounding area.
“It’s all the old history of Goshen,” Lambert said. “It’s all of rural Indiana, farm women — how their lives were. ... To me, it’s a story we can all learn from and that’s why I want the story to get out.”
The story actually starts with a pretty painful moment from Lambert’s own life in 1980 — telling her conservative but loving grandmother she was going to divorce her husband. It introduces the reader as to how the book was conceived.
It then jumps back to April of 1884 to her great-great-grandmother, Lucinda (Zumbrun) Long, trying to give birth to a breech baby. Sarah is young at the time, 8 years old, and witnesses some of the unfolding events.
Moments like this, snippets in time told through personal stories — some joyful, some painful — show the strength and grit of the three women.
These families were poor — they had nothing as far as belongings, she said. But they had ethics honesty and character.
Following Lucinda’s death, Sarah was sent to live with her Uncle Levi, who lived in the Columbia City area.
“He just wasn’t a nice person,” she said. “And back then, kids were disposable.”
Eventually, Sarah met and married a man from Goshen. They were Dunkard Brethren and the church was very important to them, she said.
Their marriage draws the rest of the family’s story to the Elkhart County area.
Lambert shows the women’s strengths, weaknesses and resilience, including Sarah’s struggles; Esther’s suffragette activism and marriage; and her mother Helen Steffen’s birth defect and her fight to lead a normal life.
“I always sensed they were extraordinary women, but when you pull apart and pick at the day-to-day through three generations, it makes me understand that they were unwavering in living a principled life with integrity and decency — and teaching this to their children,” she wrote.
For those who would like a copy of the book, it is available at bookstores and online. The cost is $17.95.
