SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee is hosting an evening with author and peace-seeker Cliff Kindy for a workshop to discuss the question “What if Christians had the passion for peacekeeping that warriors have for war?”
Kindy will share about his many Christian Peacekeeper Team journeys (Iraq, Sudan, Iran, etc.), and how he became part of CPTs. The workshop will explore and discuss how Christians who are passionate about peace (everywhere) can pursue the vision of peacekeeping. Kindy's session promises to be eye-opening and extremely moving, according to organizers.
Kindy's book, "Resurrection Peacemaking," recounts his 30 years working with Christian Peacemaker Teams, facing violent, unjust regimes in Iraq, Colombia, Israel/Palestine, Nigeria, Mexico and other trouble spots around the world, according to information provided by Chautaqua-Wawasee.
"Kindy and other CPT volunteers have repeatedly put their lives on the line as they chose to accompany targeted and beleaguered indigenous people who were striving to end violent occupation and warfare in their own lands," the release reads. "This striving is not only for far-away peoples. It is for us."
In this workshop, Kindy will share some direct encounters that CPT'ers have had with violence and injustice; and explain why nonviolent tools are better than violent methods, by any measure, including: effectiveness, cost, availability and consequences.