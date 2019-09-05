GOSHEN — The third annual Legacy Family Ministry Conference will take place at Maple City Chapel in Goshen Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This year’s conference will feature comedian, speaker and author Ted Cunningham.
Cunningham will be giving insights on marriage and family life in hilarious ways, according to information provided by the church.
“Come laugh, cry, and be encouraged as you invest in taking your marriage to new levels,” the information reads. “It is difficult to keep marriage fun and exciting in the midst of the daily grind. The average child laughs 400 times a day compared to the average adult who laughs only 15 times a day. If we let it, the grind can rob us of our joy.”
According to Cunningham, “The formula for a fun, loving marriage is not all that complicated. But it does require a mind shift.”
Those who want to attend the 2019 Legacy Family Ministry Conference can register at www.maplecitychapel.org/events/
Tickets are $35 per person through Sept. 30 and $40 per person from Oct. 1-20. Lunch is included in the price.
Advance registration is required.
