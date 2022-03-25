Elkhart County Auditor Patricia Pickens reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday that between Feb. 15 and March 15, phone calls were made and emails sent her office in which requests were made to switch bank accounts for the “Elkhart County Trustee.”
These phone calls and emails were not from the Elkhart Township Trustee, however, the banking routing numbers were changed by an employee and a check was direct deposited for $14,844.83 into this fake account, Elkhart County deputies reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Neptune damaged
An employee at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Goshen, reported that at 1:59 a.m. March 16 someone damaged a statue in a fountain on the easy side of the property.
ARRESTS
• Kimberly Lynn Clark, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Street, north of Main Street, Elkhart, at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday. Clark was cited and released from the scene with a promise to appear.
• Aidan Stokes was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at 28197 Fieldhouse Ave., Elkhart. Stokes was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, where he was also being held on two outstanding warrants.
• Juanita Sanchez, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:48 a.m. Friday on a charge of providing false information to police. Officers reported they stopped Sanchez in the 500 block of Reynolds Street for riding a bicycle with no lights and on the wrong side of the road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 900 block of Lincolnway East in reference to a physical altercation that occurred at 1:01 p.m. Thursday. An Elkhart woman sustained injuries resulting in a complaint of pain and a bloody nose. The suspect, Michael Stoner, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. Stoner was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT/FRAUD
• Terry Costner, 50, reported at 9:02 p.m. Monday, a person he knows took his vehicle the day before and failed to return it to 14290 U.S. 6, Syracuse.
• Brian Petersheim, Goshen, reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 43-year-old man of White Pigeon, Michigan, borrowed and failed to return a 2014 Gray Enclosed STL trailer.
• Gail Miller, Middlebury, reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday a suspect broke into a home he owned at 14129 C.R. 14, and stole approximately $10,000 worth of copper wire sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Tracie Spry, Elkhart, reported at noon Tuesday that between 10:11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 1 fraud was committed
• Alan Miller, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies that four puppies were stolen from 57149 C.R. 33, Middlebury, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.
• Haulmark Indiana reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a person stole items from 14019 C.R. 4, Bristol.
• An employee reported a theft at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday from Dutchmen, 72440 Ind. 13, Syracuse. A person stole medications and a wallet from a lunch box in the break room at Dutchmen Plant 845 between 4:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
• Noah Fordyce reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday finding a credit card skimmer at 7-Eleven, 25014 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
• Martin McCullen reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday that someone he knows rented a U-Haul trailer from 29057 Old U.S. 33 on Feb. 25, and the trailer was supposed to be returned March 8. The trailer is still outstanding.
• A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 6:19 a.m. Thursday a suspicious person in the area near her residence in the 1600 block of Eighth Street. Police later determined a male subject was attempting to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle and fled the scene before police arrival.
BATTERY
• A Goshen woman, reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday to Elkhart County deputies that her juvenile son punched, kicked and scratched his siblings inside their home in 60000 block of C.R. 21, Goshen. One of the siblings was pregnant and later transported to Goshen Hospital for physical evaluation.
• A Goshen woman, reported at 5:12 p.m. Thursday to Goshen police her son was battered during school hours, at Goshen Intermediate School, by a known individual. The boy sustained a bloody nose and did not receive medical treatment.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Susan Beadle, Goshen, reported vandalism to her vehicle at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, while it was parked Prairie View Elementary School, 1730 Regent St., Goshen.
IDENTITY THEFT
• Raymond Cole, Goshen, reported at 2:06 p.m. Thursday that an unknown person bought a vehicle in his name.
• A person reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday being a victim of an Identity theft that occurred within the Goshen city limits.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Audrianna Leer reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday a suspect crashed into her vehicle and fled the scene without reporting the crash while her vehicle was parked at Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way, Elkhart.
• Mason Gleva, Goshen, reported being the victim of a hit-and-run crash at 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
VANDALISM
Dearl Brown, Middlebury, reported vandalism at a vacant building he manages at 907 W. Pike St., Goshen, at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. to Elkhart County deputies.
AWOL
Staff at the Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, reported at 11:58 March 21 that Ian Leer, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at 4:22 p.m. March 18 and is considered absent without leave.
WATER PELLETS
Fairfield High School, 67530 U.S. 33, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a student shot water pellets at another student at 7:55 a.m. Thursday.
FOUND GUN
Marvin Miller, Syracuse, reported finding a handgun buried on his property.
Commented
