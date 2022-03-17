BRISTOL — Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the classic Joseph Kesselring comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” will be at 7 p.m. April 3 and 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
The production will be directed by Dave Dufour be performed May 13-15 and 20-22 at the Bristol Opera House.
There are numerous roles available, some of which may be doubled. Preliminary cast members needed are three women and eight men. Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in productions.
The play centers around two Brooklyn spinsters, Martha and Abby Brewster, who run a Brooklyn rooming house where they take pity on the lonely gentlemen who come looking for a room, and put them out of their miseries with glasses of poisoned elderberry wine, according to information provided by ECT.
Their nephew Mortimer is a drama critic who discovers their activity by accident, the release reads. Mortimer’s harmless brother Teddy believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt as he buries his aunts’ guests in the basement. When their homicidal brother Jonathan arrives with his own dead body, and a doofus cop by the name of O’Hara who dreams of being a playwright, tries to sell his bad play to Mortimer, it becomes obvious that just about everyone in the Brewster house is off their rocker.
It is a period piece set in the early 1940s. The movie, staring Cary Grant, is largely faithful to the play, although there are some significant changes, in particular to the ending.
Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Depending on the auditions, there may be callbacks for character specific auditions. All audition materials will be provided. Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to everyone and no fees are charged for participation. To receive a script to review or for more information, call Elkhart Civic Theatre at 574-848-5853.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.