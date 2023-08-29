ELKHART — Oaklawn is accepting applications to audition for the third annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent, where the mental health and addiction services nonprofit will give away $11,000 in cash prizes. Applications to audition are open through Oct. 13, with auditions Oct. 29 at The Lerner Theatre 410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Contestants must live in Elkhart or St. Joseph county and will audition before a panel of three judges. Judges will pick the top four acts to advance to Oaklawn’s Got Talent on May 10, 2024. There the audience will vote to determine who wins a grand prize of $5,000. Second place wins $3,000; third place wins $2,000; and fourth place wins $1,000.
“We’re so excited to bring Oaklawn’s Got Talent back for a third year,” said Kari Tarman, executive director of the Oaklawn Foundation, the beneficiary of the night’s proceeds. “We love being able to support and showcase local talent, share stories about the important work Oaklawn is doing and raise funds that help people in need in our community. It’s such a fun event for a great cause.”
Oaklawn’s Got Talent is Oaklawn’s largest annual fundraiser, and the event will raise money for local mental health and addiction treatment services.
Oaklawn plans to audition 30 acts at The Lerner Theatre on Oct. 29. Acts can include a variety of entertainment talent — from singers/songwriters and bands to comedians, magicians, dancers and more.
Auditions will take place in a friendly and supportive atmosphere.
Auditions are open to anyone living in Elkhart or St. Joseph counties, and groups must have at least one member who is a resident of one of the two counties (Oaklawn’s service area). Oaklawn will take audition applications through October 13. The application and full contest rules are available at www.oaklawn.org/ogt.
Oaklawn provides mental health and addiction treatment to 25,000 children, adolescents and adults. Oaklawn — which has campuses in Elkhart, Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka — offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, as well as residential services for youth. More information about Oaklawn services can be found at www.oaklawn.org.