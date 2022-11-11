BRISTOL — Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s youth production of "Harriet the Spy" will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The production will be Jan. 20-22 at the Bristol Opera House. Auditioners should bring a complete list of schedule conflicts for Nov. 16 through Jan. 22.
"Harriet the Spy" is directed by Amberly Nichols, with Leah Tipton assistant directing. "Harriet the Spy" is an ECT youth production for performers aged 8 -18 only. The cast may be put to 25 youth. Older teens will be cast for adult roles such as Ole Golly, Harriet's eccentric nanny; her parents, teachers and more.
The show tells the story of Harriet M. Welsch, who is a spy. In her notebook, she writes down everything she knows about everyone, even her classmates and her best friends. When Harriet loses track of her notebook, it ends up in the wrong hands and her friends discover the truthful but awful things she's written about them. Harriet must find a way to put her life and her friendships back together.
Auditions will consist of readings from the script. All audition materials will be provided.
Elkhart Civic Theatre is also seeking youth who are interested in participating as members of the production team, including directing, props, costumes, makeup, lights, and sound. Experience backstage is not necessary.
Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre productions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT shows.